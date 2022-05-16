Midweek Meals: Five healthy summer dinners ready in thirty minutes or less

Five dinners perfect for when you want to make something quick and healthy this summer
Midweek Meals: Five healthy summer dinners ready in thirty minutes or less

Quick and easy recipes you can try this week.

Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 11:26

Pasta Piselli

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

An easy peasy Italian pasta recipe that makes use of what you already have in your cupboard and freezer

Pasta Piselli

Servings

2

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

13 mins

Total Time

18 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Italian

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp olive oil

  • ½ onion, diced

  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

  • 800ml stock, chicken or vegetable stock

  • 150g frozen peas

  • 200g pasta, whatever you have handy

  • 50g Parmesan, grated

  • Salt and pepper, to taste

  • Lemon, squeeze of lemon

  • Mint leaves to serve, optional

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat, add the onion and leave to saute for 2-3 minutes until the onion becomes translucent. If the pan begins to dry add a splash of the stock.

  2. Add the garlic and the pasta and stir for a minute or so. Add the stock, parmesan, a squeeze of lemon and begin to simmer.

  3. Leave for between 7-10 minutes, be careful not to let the ingredients stick to the pan so do stir as you go. Add the peas for the last 3-4 minutes.

  4. Serve with fresh mint and a little grated parmesan. Enjoy.

Moroccan chickpea bake

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

The perfect solution to repurpose stale bread, this comforting chickpea bake is bursting with Feta cheese balanced againsy spicy and garlicky flavour

Moroccan chickpea bake

Servings

4

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Moroccan

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • 2 red onions, peeled and diced

  • 4 garlic cloves, crushed

  • 2 tins of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

  • 1 tbsp ground cumin

  • 1 tbsp ground coriander

  • handful of fresh parsley, chopped

  • salt

  • pepper

  • 100g Feta

  • stale bread, chopped

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

  2. Heat the olive oil in a pot. Add the onions and garlic and cook on a low heat until the onions are soft.

  3. Add the chickpeas, cumin and coriander to the pot and stir until the chickpeas are coated in the spices. If the bottom of the pot goes a little bit dry just add a drop of cold water. Add the freshly chopped parsley and season with salt and pepper.

  4. Transfer the chickpea mixture into an oven-proof baking dish. Using your hands, crumble the Feta over the top of the chickpeas. Scatter the stale bread over the top and drizzle with a little olive oil.

  5. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes or until feta and bread begin to brown.

  6. Remove from the oven, divide into portions and transfer to warmed serving plates.

Turkey stir fry

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

A super quick, easy and healthy midweek dinner option

Turkey stir fry

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

25 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Thai

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp coconut oil

  • 1 onion, finely sliced

  • 1 chilli, finely chopped

  • 4 garlic cloves, crushed

  • a thumb-sized length of ginger, grated

  • a handful of broccoli, broken into small florets

  • 1 carrot, peeled and cut into matchsticks

  • 1 pepper, finely sliced

  • 400g turkey mince

  • 3 tsp soy sauce

  • 1 tsp fish sauce

  • 125g brown rice

  • a handful of basil leaves

Method

  1. Heat the coconut oil in a large pan over a medium-high heat.

  2. Add the onion, chilli, garlic and ginger and stir-fry for about 3 minutes.

  3. Add the broccoli, carrot and pepper and stir-fry for another 3 minutes.

  4. Add the turkey mince, soy sauce and fish sauce and stir-fry for 8 minutes or until the turkey is cooked through.

  5. Meanwhile, cook the rice according to the instructions on the package.

  6. Spoon the cooked rice into warmed serving bowls, making a well in the centre. Spoon the stir-fry on top. Tear the basil leaves and scatter over the stir-fry. Serve without delay.

Prawn and chickpea curry

recipe by:Patricia O'Flaherty

Super quick, easy and healthy - the perfect midweek meal.

Prawn and chickpea curry

Servings

4

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

15 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 1 large diced onion

  • 3 cloves of garlic (grated)

  • ½ tsp salt flakes

  • ½ thumb fresh ginger (grated)

  • 1 tbsp olive oil

  • 1 tsp turmeric

  • 1 tsp cumin

  • 2 tbsp mild curry powder (1 tbsp if you don’t like it spicy)

  • 1x 400g can crushed tomatoes

  • 1x 400g can drained chickpeas

  • 1x 400g can coconut milk

  • Juice of half lime

  • 1 kg raw tiger prawns (peeled and deveined)

Method

  1. Add olive oil to a pan and bring to heat, add your onion, garlic and ginger and sauté for a minute until golden.

  2. Add your dry spices, turmeric, cumin and curry powder and stir to blend, cook gently so all the spices have time to cook through.

  3. Next, add your chopped tomatoes and stir, followed by your coconut milk and finally your drained chickpeas.

  4. Squeeze the juice of half a lime and stir.

  5. Tip in your uncooked prawns and cook for a further 3-4minutes on medium heat until the prawns have slightly curled into a soft 'C' and turned pink in colour.

  6. Turn off the heat and let rest for a minute or two

  7. Serve with rice, cauliflower rice, couscous or stir through pasta and your choice of steamed vegetables.

Burrito in a bowl

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

Filled with refreshing lime flavour and Greek yoghurt for a creamy kick, this wholemeal burrito dish is a great midweek choice

Burrito in a bowl

Servings

4

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Mexican

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp olive oil

  • 1 red onion, ﬁnely chopped

  • 1 tsp cayenne pepper

  • 1 tsp paprika

  • 500g lean minced beef

  • 3 tbsp Greek or natural yoghurt

  • 3 tbsp lime juice

  • 3 tbsp tomato purée

  • 60ml water

  • 1 tin of kidney beans, drained and rinsed

  • 125g brown rice

  • ½ iceberg lettuce, shredded

  • 1 ripe avocado, peeled and sliced

  • 100g Cheddar, grated

  • wholemeal wraps, to serve

Method

  1. Heat the olive oil in a large pan over a medium heat. Add the red onion and cook for about 10 minutes, until softened. Add the cayenne pepper and paprika and cook for one minute. Stir in the mince and cook for about 10 minutes.

  2. Meanwhile, cook the rice according to the instructions on the package. Mix the Greek yoghurt and lime juice in a small bowl and set aside.

  3. When the mince is cooked, stir in the tomato purée, water, and kidney beans and heat through.

  4. Warm the wraps according to the instructions on the package. Divide the cooked rice between the wraps. Add a layer of iceberg lettuce to each one, followed by a layer of avocado slices and a layer of spicy mince. Sprinkle the Cheddar on top and ﬁnish with a dollop of the Greek yoghurt.

Read More

Midweek Meals: Five chicken dinners perfect for early summer evenings

More in this section

BBQ season: Five chefs give their top hacks for a perfect summer barbecue  BBQ season: Five chefs give their top hacks for a perfect summer barbecue 
Thomasina Miers on meat-free Mexican food and why avocados aren’t for every day Thomasina Miers on meat-free Mexican food and why avocados aren’t for every day
Tesco to provide one million meals to primary school children by May 2023 Tesco to provide one million meals to primary school children by May 2023
#midweek mealsFood#Healthy Ageing Week
<p>Fast, fresh and delicious - these family-friendly dinners will pick you up midweek. </p>

Midweek Meals: Five family-friendly dinners that you might not have tried yet

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices