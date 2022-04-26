In Season: How to cook rhubarb and eight of our most popular recipes

The bright pink stalks are in season now, but what to cook with it? 
In Season: How to cook rhubarb and eight of our most popular recipes

Sweet, sour and utterly delicious, rhubarb is one of the hero ingredients of the moment.

Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 11:53

Cullohill rhubarb pie

recipe by:Darina Allen

With a delicate, buttery pastry and tart rhubarb chunks, this pie is irresistible for an afternoon summertime treat

Cullohill rhubarb pie

Servings

8

Preparation Time

2 hours 20 mins

Cooking Time

45 mins

Total Time

3 hours 5 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • For the pastry:

  • 225g butter, softened

  • 50g caster sugar

  • 2 eggs

  • 350g plain flour

  • For the filling:

  • 900g sliced red rhubarb (about 1cm thick)

  • 370g  granulated sugar depending on whether you are using forced or garden rhubarb

  • 1 egg, beaten

  • dash of milk

  • caster sugar, for sprinkling

  • To serve:

  • softly whipped cream

  • Barbados/ soft dark brown sugar

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

  2. First, make the pastry. Cream the butter and sugar together by hand or in a food mixer. Add the eggs one by one and beat for several minutes. Reduce speed and mix in the flour slowly.

  3. Turn out onto a piece of floured greaseproof paper, flatten into a round wrap and chill. This pastry needs to be chilled for at least 2 hours otherwise it is difficult to handle.

  4. To make the egg wash, combine a dash of milk and beaten egg.

  5. To make the tart, roll out the pastry 3mm thick, and use about ⅔ of it to line a suitable tin. Place the sliced rhubarb into the tart, sprinkle with sugar. Cover with a lid of pastry, seal edges, decorate with pastry leaves, egg wash and bake in the preheated oven until the apples are tender, about 45 minutes to 1 hour. When cooked cut into squares, sprinkle lightly with caster sugar and serve with softly whipped cream and Barbados sugar.

Rhubarb and ginger bakewell tart

recipe by:Darina Allen

With a delicate pastry lattice or a sprinkle of flaked almonds, this bakewell classic makes the perfect summertime centrepiece

Rhubarb and ginger bakewell tart

Servings

6

Preparation Time

25 mins

Cooking Time

40 mins

Total Time

1 hours 5 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 50g butter

  • 110g flour

  • pinch of salt

  • 25g caster sugar

  • 1 egg, beaten (use about half)

  • 50g butter

  • 40g caster sugar

  • 1 egg

  • 25g ground almonds

  • 40g flour

  • 1/2 tsp baking powder

  • 3-4 tbsp rhubarb, ginger and sweet geranium jam

  • sweet geranium leaves, to garnish

Method

  1. Use a 1 x 18cm (7 inch) tin with a ‘pop-up’ base.

  2. To make the shortcrust pastry, sieve the flour and the sugar into a large bowl. Cut the butter into cubes, toss in the flour, rub in with the fingertips until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs.

  3. Whisk the egg with 2 tsp cold water and add enough to bind the mixture. But do not make the pastry too wet — it should come away cleanly from the bowl. Flatten into a round and wrap in parchment paper and rest in the fridge for 15 minutes.

  4. Line the flan ring. Spread a thin layer of rhubarb, ginger and sweet geranium jam in the base of the flan. Cream the butter, add the caster sugar and beat until white and creamy, add the beaten egg, and then stir in the flour, ground almonds and baking powder. Spread this mixture carefully over the jam and smooth the top. Cut the remaining pastry into thin strips and arrange in a lattice pattern over the top of the flan. Egg wash carefully.

  5. Bake at 180-190°C for 40 minutes. Sprinkle with icing sugar and serve warm or cold with a bowl of softly whipped cream. Garnish with Sweet Geranium leaves.

  6. If you would like to decorate the tart with a pastry lattice, use 62g butter and 125g flour.

Strawberry and rhubarb pavlova

recipe by:Colm O’Gorman

Crisp meringue and sweet cream with sweet fresh strawberries and rhubarb roasted in orange and honey - a match made in heaven

Strawberry and rhubarb pavlova

Servings

12

Preparation Time

30 mins

Cooking Time

2 hours 15 mins

Total Time

2 hours 45 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 3 eggs

  • 150g caster sugar

  • 1 tsp white vinegar

  • 2 tsp vanilla essence

  • 600g strawberries

  • a bunch of rhubarb, about 400g

  • 1 orange

  • 1 tbsp runny honey

  • 1 tbsp lemon juice

Method

  1. Separate the eggs. Whisk the whites until they are stiff with nice peaks. With your mixer still running at high speed, gradually add the sugar a tablespoon at a time until you have a glossy, stiff mixture. Do not over whip it though, you want a creamy, smooth mixture with stiff, glossy peaks. Just before the meringue is ready, add the vinegar and mix that through.

  2. Heat your oven to 120°C. Line two baking trays with non-stick baking paper. Spread half of the meringue mixture onto each, forming discs about 25cm in diameter. Bake for two hours and then turn off the oven. Use a wooden spoon to hold the oven door slightly ajar and leave the meringue in there until the oven is completely cool.

  3. Hull and quarter half of the strawberries. Add them to a pan with the lemon juice and one teaspoon of caster sugar. Cook over a medium heat until the strawberries are soft, and the juices reduce down to a runny jam-like consistency. Take the pan off the heat and allow the compote to cool completely.

  4. Trim the rhubarb and cut it into 3cm long pieces. Toss it in the zest and half the juice of the orange, along with a tablespoon of honey. Bake the rhubarb in your oven at 180°C for about fifteen minutes, then remove it from the tray and low it to cool. If you like, you can bake the rhubarb at the same time as the meringue, just give it about thirty minutes at that lower temperature until it is soft and cooked through but still holding its shape.

  5. Whip the cream along with two teaspoons of caster sugar and one teaspoon of vanilla essence. Wash the strawberries, cutting some in half, keeping the stalks attached. These are for the top of your pavlova. Hull and slice the rest.

  6. Place one meringue on a serving platter. Spread generously with the Chantilly cream, and add the roasted rhubarb. Add the top layer of meringue, spreading that with the last of the cream. Now spoon over the strawberry sauce. Pile on the sliced strawberries, top off with the halved berries, and if you fancy it some fresh blackberries or flaked almonds for decoration.

  7. You can prepare most of the elements for this dessert ahead of time. If you wish, bake the meringue, roast the rhubarb, and make the strawberry compote the night before you need the pavlova. You can then whip the cream, prepare the fresh fruit, and assemble the pavlova just before you are ready to serve it. Do not leave this dessert to stand for too long before serving it though, or the meringue will lose its crisp texture.

Roast rhubarb with ginger

recipe by:Currabinny Cooks

This is a simple and delicious way of preparing rhubarb which has the added benefit of keeping the beautiful shape and look of the rhubarb stalks intact

Roast rhubarb with ginger

Servings

6

Preparation Time

40 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

1 hours 10 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 300g of rhubarb, cut into spears

  • 1 thumb of ginger, peeled and thinly sliced

  • 150g caster sugar

  • 1 vanilla bean, split

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.

  2. Place the rhubarb and ginger in a medium baking dish. Scatter the sugar over it and scrape the vanilla bean seeds into the dish.

  3. Leave the dish on the countertop for around 30 minutes to let the rhubarb release some of its juices.

  4. Mix the ingredients around the dish a little so everything is coated in sugar and rhubarb juice.

  5. Roast for around 30 minutes until the rhubarb spears are soft but not yet falling apart. Let cool slightly and serve with good vanilla icecream.

Rhubarb and custard tart with pistachios

recipe by:Darina Allen

Make the most of rhubarb season with this fabulous tart

Rhubarb and custard tart with pistachios

Servings

10

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

1 hours 5 mins

Total Time

1 hours 20 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • For the pastry:

  • 225g plain flour

  • 175g butter

  • pinch of salt

  • 1 tbsp icing sugar

  • a little beaten egg or egg yolk and water to bind

  • For the filling:

  • 600g rhubarb, cut into small pieces

  • 1-2 tbsp caster sugar

  • 300ml cream

  • 2eggs

  • 3 tbsp caster sugar

  • 1 tsp pure vanilla extract

  • For the garnish:

  • 45g coarsely chopped pistachio nuts

Method

  1. Make the shortcrust pastry in the usual way and leave to relax in a fridge for 1 hour. Line a tart tin (or tins), with a removable base and chill for 10 minutes. Line with paper and fill with dried beans and bake blind in a moderate oven 180°C for 15-20 minutes. Remove the paper and beans, paint the tart with a little egg wash and return to the oven for 3 or 4 minutes.

  2. Arrange the cut rhubarb evenly inside the tart shell. Sprinkle with 1-2 tablespoons caster sugar.

  3. Whisk the eggs well, with the 3 tablespoons sugar and vanilla extract, add the cream. Strain this mixture over the rhubarb and bake at 180°C, for 35 minutes until the custard is set and the rhubarb is fully cooked. Scatter with coarsely chopped pistachios. Serve warm with a bowl of whipped cream.

Rhubarb and mascarpone tart

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

As beautiful as it is delicious, this tart is always well received.

Rhubarb and mascarpone tart

Servings

12

Preparation Time

1 hours 10 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

1 hours 40 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • For the pastry:

  • 225g flour

  • 140g cold butter, cut into cubes

  • 55g caster sugar

  • 1 egg, lightly beaten and an extra egg white

  • For the topping:

  • 600g thin rhubarb stalks, trimmed

  • 40g golden caster sugar

  • the zest of an orange and 1 tbs of juice

  • For the filling:

  • 300g mascarpone

  • 1 tsp vanilla

  • 1 tbsp honey

  • 200ml cream, whipped

Method

  1. To make the pastry: rub the cold butter into the flour until it looks like rough breadcrumbs — try not to over mix.

  2. Stir the sugar into the egg, mix it lightly until it begins to dissolve. Add this to the flour mixture with a fork. Bring everything together with your hands then wrap it in parchment and rest the pastry in the fridge for at least an hour or overnight if you wish.

  3. Preheat your oven to 180°C and grease and flour a 7-inch tart tin.

  4. Roll the pastry into a disc about 3mm thick, it should be larger than your tin. Gently lower it into the tin and allow it to fall into place. Leave a little over the edge: you can tidy this up when you pinch the top of the tart before baking. Place into the freezer or fridge to firm up before baking it blind.

  5. Cut a sheet of parchment to fit the pastry case.

  6. Place the parchment into the pastry and fill it with baking beans. Pinch the sides so it fits snugly around the edge of the tin. Bake blind for 20 minutes. Remove the baking beans and parchment and brush the pastry with some egg white. Place back into the oven for another five minutes without any parchment or beans on top until golden, then set it aside to cool completely.

  7. Place all of the ingredients for the rhubarb into a heavy-based saucepan over a low heat and bring to a simmer. Simmer for about five minutes until the rhubarb has softened but still holds a bite. Allow to cool completely.

  8. To make the filling: whip the mascarpone with the vanilla and honey then fold in the cream. Spread this over the cold pastry base. Drain the rhubarb from the juice — this can be used as a cordial. Decorate the tart with the stewed rhubarb before serving.

Rhubarb and brown butter tart

Make the most of late season rhubarb with this delicious tart

Rhubarb and brown butter tart

Servings

12

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

35 mins

Total Time

50 mins

Course

Imported

Ingredients

  • For the pastry:

  • 180g plain flour

  • 110g unsalted butter

  • 50g icing sugar

  • 2 egg yolks

  • For the filling:

  • 350g young rhubarb

  • 100g sugar

  • 180g butter

  • juice of 1 juicy lemon or 2 not so juicy ones

  • 2 eggs

  • 160g sugar

  • 1 tbsp brandy (optional)

  • few drops of vanilla extract

  • pinch of salt

  • 2 tbsp double cream

  • 3 tbsp plain flour

Method

  1. Whizz the flour, butter and sugar in a food processor, then add the egg yolks. Whizz a bit more then turn out onto an un-floured work surface and bring it together with your hands. Wrap in clingfilm and leave in the fridge for a few hours. Wash and slice the rhubarb into 5cm pieces and roll in 100g of sugar and roast in the oven at 160°C until just tender. Allow to cool and drain off the syrup. Grate the pastry on the course part of a grater into a 25cm loose-bottomed tart shell. Push down the grated pastry to cover the base and sides reasonably well. You can leave it a bit rough – try not to work the pastry too much.

  2. Put the shell in the freezer, and, after a few minutes when it is hard, put in the oven and bake until pale brown – about 15 minutes.

  3. Set the pastry case aside and turn up the oven to 180°C.

  4. Put the butter in a small pan over a moderate heat. Once it has melted, let it bubble and go slightly brown. When it has reached the desired nuttiness, take off the heat; squeeze in the lemon and leave to cool. Beat the eggs and sugar together in an electric mixer until thick and fluffy – about 5 minutes.

  5. Add the (optional) brandy, vanilla, salt, cream and flour and cooled butter. Mix with a spoon until everything is incorporated.

  6. Arrange the drained rhubarb in the pastry case and pour over the egg mixture. Bake for about 35 minutes or until light brown and set. The tart can be eaten warm or cold, and is nice with crème fraiche.
    This recipe is based on a delicious plum tart from Chez Panisse in California

Ballymaloe rhubarb meringue tart

recipe by:Darina Allen

Orange and rhubarb are the star of this showstopping meringue pie

Ballymaloe rhubarb meringue tart

Servings

6

Preparation Time

30 mins

Cooking Time

40 mins

Total Time

1 hours 10 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 500g trimmed weight rhubarb, cut into 2cm chunks

  • juice of ½ orange

  • 25g butter

  • 150g caster sugar

  • 2 egg yolks

  • 2 tbsp plain flour

  • 2 dstp cornflour

  • 2 egg whites

  • 110g caster sugar and extra for sprinkling

Method

  1. Put the rhubarb into a large sauté pan with the orange juice and heat gently to take the rawness out of the rhubarb — leave for around 4 to 5 minutes.

  2. Melt the butter in another pot off the heat, add caster sugar and whisk in the egg yolks and flour — mixing to a “roux” type consistency.

  3. Strain the rhubarb, reserving the juices. Toss rhubarb gently in cornflour and then place in a tart tin.

  4. Add a little rhubarb juice to the butter, sugar and flour mix and then spoon this over the rhubarb. Bake at 170°C, for 25 minutes or until set.

  5. To make the meringue, whisk the egg whites in a clean bowl until soft peaks form, gradually adding half the caster sugar, continuing to whisk until shiny. Gently fold in the remaining caster sugar with a metal spoon. Spread the meringue on top of the still-hot rhubarb, sprinkle a little caster sugar on top and bake for a further 15 minutes at 170°C. Allow to cool slightly before removing from tin.
    This recipe was shared with the Ballymaloe School by Alison Henderson

Read More

How to make the perfect rhubarb crumble and the common mistakes to avoid

More in this section

BBQ season: Five chefs give their top hacks for a perfect summer barbecue  BBQ season: Five chefs give their top hacks for a perfect summer barbecue 
Thomasina Miers on meat-free Mexican food and why avocados aren’t for every day Thomasina Miers on meat-free Mexican food and why avocados aren’t for every day
Tesco to provide one million meals to primary school children by May 2023 Tesco to provide one million meals to primary school children by May 2023
<p>Fast, fresh and delicious - these family-friendly dinners will pick you up midweek. </p>

Midweek Meals: Five family-friendly dinners that you might not have tried yet

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices