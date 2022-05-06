How to make easy tomato soup with our simple recipe and tips from expert cooks

You do not need fresh tomatoes

Yes, you can make tomato soup with fresh tomatoes, and they will be delicious, but most recipes ask for you to roast them first to concentrate their flavour. If you are short on time, use best-quality tinned tomatoes. Always buy whole or look for tins of sieved tomatoes from an Italian brand.

Season more than you think

Tomatoes suck up a lot of seasoning, and they need it. So be generous with the salt and pepper. Extra virgin olive oil is always welcome when using tomatoes too, so a drizzle will certainly add to the flavour.

Tomato and coconut soup.

Sweets for our sweet

Tomatoes like sweetness, particularly if you are using tinned tomatoes. To neutralise the sometimes acidic nature of tinned tomatoes add a generous pinch of sugar. Taste, and add little by little until it is neutralised.

Cook gently

This soup is made relatively quickly, so cook over a gentle heat to avoid burning any of the aromatics involved.

Tomato and cannellini bean soup.

Add something creamy

Darina, in her recipe below favours the addition of béchamel sauce, which makes sense because milk will curdle if added directly to a tomato soup. Some people prefer to stir in some cream at the end of cooking, or even a teaspoon of mascarpone cheese.

Serve with something cheesy

Toast spread with pesto and topped with Mozzarella, garlic and cheese toasted sandwich or a good old toasted cheese sandwich are all excellent accompaniments to a bowl of tomato soup.