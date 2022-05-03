How to have a stress-free communion at home and easy recipes for cooking for a crowd

1. Stick to what you know

Do not use this party as an opportunity to try out some new recipe ideas. It is best to rely on the dishes that you have cooked time and time again in order to avoid a meltdown on the day of the event. However, if you are a maverick, and insist on trying something new, then be sensible and give it a trial run the week before the party.

2. Lay out a buffet

Do not concern yourself with table settings and formalities here. Allow people to serve themselves and seat themselves where they like — it's more social and encourages mixing. The one caveat to this rule is that you ensure any elderly or guests who may need a particular seat for comfort are accommodated first and to their liking.

Beef or pork stroganoff is always a winner

3. Keep it simple

Consider your menu and be as straightforward in your choices as possible, appealing to a wide range of tastes. Include a vegetarian or better yet, vegan option, and make sure that you have a main dish with two options of sides, so lasagne with garlic bread and a green salad. One-pot dishes always go down well, allow for extra room in the oven and save on washing up.

4. Advance warning

Choose dishes that you can cook in advance to save time and ease stress. The most you want to be doing on the day of the event is gently re-heating or garnishing. Desserts and cakes should all be made the day before the party at the very latest.

Think about serving Irish stew with buttery mash kept warm in the oven

5. Go big

Give generously to your guests. Cook for approximately five extra people than you are catering for to allow for extra portions and big appetites.

6. Make a list

Once you have confirmed your menu, make your shopping list, written aisle-by-aisle of your supermarket. Include sundries like kitchen paper, napkins, bin bags, and ice. This will save on money, time, and food waste.

7. The big clean

Clear out your fridge and freezer to allow for extra storage space. The week before your party, decide to eat only from your freezer and what is in the fridge to create space and avoid food waste. If you end up with vegetables to use, whizz them into a soup and freeze them in ziplock bags laid flat on a baking sheet to take up minimum freezer space.

An ice cream terrine is easy to make and extremely impressive

8. Zone your space

Plan the run of your party and you will have a successful one. You want a serving area, and a kitchen island is the best place for it — your guests can serve from one side of it, while any clearing up can happen on the other size. Create two or three seating areas, using fold-up tables or garden furniture, making sure that there are enough seats to go around. Gather enough plates from family and friends in the week leading up to the part so that you are not panicked, and make sure you have one large dinner plate and one side plate (for dessert) per person. Buy cheerful coloured napkins and have plenty to hand at all times.

9. Display case

When arranging your dishes, think of different heights and sizes to add interest — think cake stands, interesting serving platters and crystal bowls. Make sure that each dish has a designated serving spoon, and arrange food from hot to cold.

10. Have fun

If you don't have fun, your guests will pick up on it. Set the mood with your favourite music, lots of child-friendly decorations and fizzy drinks and remember that people will remember the feeling they experienced at your party much more than whether it was perfect or not.

The One Pot

The Traditional

The Italian

The Dessert Table