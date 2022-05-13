Green shoots: Getting our children ready to live well amid climate change 

When children feel afraid, overwhelmed and concerned about the challenges we face, the best thing we can do is listen to them and acknowledge those feelings. Yes, it is worrying, and yes, there are many things we don’t know the answer to but let’s look around for what we can do. We can let our grass grow wild and plant flowers for the butterflies and the bees. We can do a litter pick and clean up our local area. We can stop buying what we don’t need. We can reduce, reuse and recycle. We can spend our time in ways that nourish our health and the planet’s health. We can write to decision-makers in governments and businesses. We can use our voices to influence others. And we can take notice of the many other people taking action.
- Ann Foulds is education associate with Change By Degrees and the programme lead on the graduate diploma in Design Thinking for Sustainability in UCD’s Innovation Academy
- Plastic Free 4 Kids - online lessons and activities to help your child become a plastic-free ambassador
- 1000 hours outside - a movement to shift children from screen time to sky time
- All Ireland Pollinator Plan
- Birdwatch Ireland
- Clean Coasts
- Seal Rescue Ireland
- Forest School Ireland Biodiversity in Schools
- Heritage in Schools
- The Green Roots Project