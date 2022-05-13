Five quick and easy barbecue recipes to cook while the sun shines

Method

To make the butter, put all the ingredients in a bowl and mash together with a fork or wooden spoon. When everything is well combined roll the butter in brown parchment paper and cool in the fridge. When ready to use, cut however much you need into half-inch rounds.

Heat a grill pan/griddle or barbecue to medium high. Prepare the husked ears of corn by rubbing them in a little olive oil and seasoning them lightly with sea salt and black pepper.

Grill the corn, turning regularly in order to evenly cook them on all sides, don’t be afraid to char the corn in places.