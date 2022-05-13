Five quick and easy barbecue recipes to cook while the sun shines

Marinated barbecue chicken
Hot or cold, this chicken is the perfect protein to plan your summer meals around
Servings4
Preparation Time 1 hours 5 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 1 hours 25 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
2 chicken fillets
For the chicken marinade:
1 tbsp dark soy
½ tsp crushed garlic
2 tsp Moroccan spice seasoning
2 tsp dried tarragon
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
juice of 1 lemon
2 tsp maple syrup
Method
Add the chicken and all the marinade ingredients to a bowl.
Marinate for at least 1 hour.
In the meantime, set the barbecue up.
Cook over a hot barbeque for 4 minutes on each side, basting the meat with the leftover marinade.
Always check the chicken is properly cooked and that the juices run clear before serving Once cooked, serve with sides of your choice and enjoy.
Salmon and prawn skewers
For a light summertime supper that combines sharp peppers, courgette and chunks of salmon, try these skewers oven-roasted or on the barbecue
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
500g salmon, diced
16 large tiger prawns, peeled and deveined
1 yellow pepper, chopped into large chunks
1 courgette, coined
8 long wooden/metal skewers, soaked in water
3 tbsp rapeseed oil
1 lemon, juiced
1tsp sea salt
1tsp cracked black pepper
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C or light the barbecue.
Load the skewers with the fish, prawns and vegetables, ensuring everyone gets the same amount in a small bowl. Whisk together the oil, lemon, salt and pepper dressing.
Brush the skewers with the dressing.
If you're cooking in the oven: Place the skewers on a lightly greased tray and cook in the oven for 10-15 minutes. Turn the skewers halfway through to ensure even cooking and brush with more dressing.
If you're using a barbecue: Place the skewers on the barbecue and cook for 10-15 minutes. Continuously marinade with dressing and turn regularly so they don’t stick to the grill.
Grilled corn with lime and chilli butter
Inspired by Mexican elotes served with cheese, some chillies and lots of lime juice, corn pairs beautifully with barbecued meat dishes
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Side
Cuisine Mexican
Ingredients
4 ears of corn, husked
25g Parmesan
1 lime, cut into eight wedges
olive oil
sea salt
cracked black pepper
coriander leaves, to garnish
For the butter:
100g butter
juice and zest of 1 lime
pinch of salt
1 tbsp coriander leaves chopped
1 small garlic clove, crushed
1 inch of a small red chilli, finely diced
Method
To make the butter, put all the ingredients in a bowl and mash together with a fork or wooden spoon. When everything is well combined roll the butter in brown parchment paper and cool in the fridge. When ready to use, cut however much you need into half-inch rounds.
Heat a grill pan/griddle or barbecue to medium high. Prepare the husked ears of corn by rubbing them in a little olive oil and seasoning them lightly with sea salt and black pepper.
Grill the corn, turning regularly in order to evenly cook them on all sides, don’t be afraid to char the corn in places.
When the corn is tender, cooked through and lightly charred all over, places some nice thick slices of the lime and chilli butter on top, letting them melt over the corn. grate the parmesan over everything and garnish with some coriander leaves. Serve with a wedge of lime.
Greek pork souvlaki
This is a simple and easy-to-prepare dish packed with flavour - the meat is marinated in a blend of coriander, juniper berries and mustard, grilled with perfumed bay leaves and garnished with fresh coriander
Servings6
Preparation Time 2 hours 20 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 2 hours 30 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Greek
Ingredients
1.2kg boneless lean pork from the tenderloin or leg
1 tbsp coriander seeds
6 juniper berries
3 tbsp aged red wine vinegar
½ tsp powdered mustard
115ml extra virgin olive oil
18 bay leaves, each broken in half
1 tbsp honey
cracked black pepper
coarse-grain sea salt
For serving:
coarsely chopped fresh leaves, coriander or watercress
purslane sprigs
lemon wedges
Tsatsiki
Method
Cut the meat into 2.5cm cubes and trim off any fat and sinew. Pound the coriander seeds and juniper berries in a small mortar until crushed and well mixed. Combine with the vinegar and mustard in a small bowl, and whisk in the olive oil.
Combine the meat and marinade in a non-reactive bowl, mix together with your hands and cover. Set aside for 2-3 hours. Prepare the fire (barbecue). Remove the meat from the marinade and thread alternatively with the bay leaves onto 6 skewers.
Whisk the honey into the marinade and baste the meat liberally with this sauce, then sprinkle it with pepper. Set a grill rack 10cm above the hot coals and lightly brush with olive oil. Grill the souvlakia until lightly browned on all sides, then raise the grill 5cm.
Grill 10-15 minutes longer, basting frequently or until the souvlakia are cooked. Arrange on a warm platter, sprinkle with salt, pepper, fresh coriander and surround with the lemon wedges.
This recipe is from Flavours of Greece by Rosemary Barron published by Grub Street.
Halloumi skewers
Halloumi, the 'squeaky' Cypriot cheese is brilliant for grilling this summer and pairs beautifully with tomato sauce, chimichurri, or aji green sauce
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 6 mins
Total Time 11 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
500g halloumi
extra virgin olive oil
pepper
thyme, rosemary or oregano
Method
Heat the barbeque or a pan-grill. If the halloumi is excessively salty, soak in cold water overnight or for at least an hour, discard water. Dry well, with kitchen paper.
Cut the cheese into 4 long pieces and thread into flat metal skewers or soaked satay sticks. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil. Sprinkle with chopped rosemary, thyme or some dried wild oregano and some freshly cracked pepper.
Grill for 2-3 minutes each side until golden and hot through.