Derval O'Rourke: Learn to love your freezer and you'll reduce food waste and save money

Sustainability can be viewed as meeting our own needs without compromising the needs of future generations. For me, this is quite an impactful statement and one that resonates and then leads me to the question of how I can achieve a level of sustainability in my day-to-day life. This week I will talk about food waste and how you can realistically reduce yours. Recipe-wise, here's a great recipe that makes the most of one of my favourite frozen ingredients.

Did you know the average Irish household throws out approximately €700 worth of food each year and almost 25% of fresh fruit and vegetables get thrown away? Food waste is a significant contributor to climate change.