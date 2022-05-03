Coffee drinkers: Here's how to save money as prices rise

If like me, you can’t survive the day without at least one cup of coffee, you may be looking at ways to save while still getting your caffeine kick.

Late last year, Irish coffee industry experts warned of the expected increase in the cost of a morning cup of Joe following unfavourable weather conditions in Brazil which led to a large portion of the crop in the region being destroyed.

The pandemic has also had an impact on the global supply chain and coffee drinkers are starting to feel the pinch amid price hikes.

Here, we look at how coffee lovers can continue to get their daily dose (or doses) of caffeine while saving a few quid.

Make your own at home

One option of course is to make your own coffee. As we enter the summer period, many will be opting for colder drinks and iced options so why not try your hand at making your own iced coffee.

While we are well and truly over the whipped coffee phase that peaked on TikTok during those early, warm days of the lockdown, there are plenty of much easier ways to craft the perfect iced coffee at home.

By making your own, you can be sure you will be saving a couple of euros and when done right, it can taste just as good as your favourite cafés.

If you already have a coffee machine, you can simply pour your milk of choice into the frother and use the cold setting to get that barista-style creaminess.

Of course, you can still enjoy the perfect iced coffee without the use of frothed milk- as long as you have ice cubes.

Speaking of ice cubes, once you have your milk at the ready, ensure to add plenty of ice to your glass to keep it cold.

To really add the feeling of a professionally prepared pick me up, you can also opt for a tablespoon of syrup or even honey, which can be added to your glass right after the ice for a pop of flavour.

Following this, add your milk (frothed or otherwise) and top it all off with the most important step- coffee.

If using a machine, you can place your filled cup underneath and let the coffee pour on top of your ice, milk and syrup.

However you choose to brew, the ice will ensure to keep it cool.

Reusable cups

If making your own coffee is not for you, savings can still be made at your favourite coffee spot.

Many places will provide customers with a discount if they bring their own, reusable cup so this is a good way to keep the price of a takeaway coffee down, while also helping to reduce waste.

There are also plans in motion for the possible introduction of a 20c levy on disposable coffee cups across the country under new measures to help reduce the staggering 200million single-use cups that are dumped each year.

With hopes that this charge could come into effect by the end of the year, it is definitely worth investing in a decent reusable cup and there are plenty of options out there.

The popular brand KeepCup currently has options from €9.50 which is probably just over the price of two takeaway coffees these days – depending on your beverage of choice.

Coffee chains such as Costa and Starbucks also have their own reusable cups on offer, so you can grab one before buying your next cup of joe.

Alternative drinks

If you are looking to save money but also reduce your coffee intake, looking to alternative energy sources may also be an option.

Of course, caffeine can also be found in teas such as green tea which is a much cheaper option and another beverage that you can brew at home.

While green tea has less caffeine than a cup of coffee, it can still give you a boost.

Bananas are another great source of energy and could be the perfect addition to a morning smoothie if you really want to shake things up.