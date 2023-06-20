The Skin Nerd: The summer beauty essentials I will always pack for a holiday

Whether you are ultra-organised or more of a "see what fits in the carry-on" kind of traveller, these high summer essentials are just the ticket when it comes to easy breezy holiday beauty.

A BROAD-SPECTRUM SPF

Not only does the skin age when it’s under the sun with no protection, but a lack of protection can also cause damage that leads to skin cancer – the most common cancer in Ireland, with 13,000 new cases each year.

You owe it to your health to invest in a formula that you love and will use consistently and that for me is IMAGE Skincare Prevention+ Ultimate Hydrating Moisturiser SPF50 (€52.50, theskinnerd.com).

This newly revised formula delivers high factor, broad-spectrum protection (ie it protects against both UVA and UVB rays) and contains ‘Digital Aging Defense,’ with a specialised pea protein to help fight against the effects of blue light and environmental skin stressors that cause dryness, discolouration and other signs of aging.

THE NOURISHING DAILY CLEANSER

The backbone of an effective skincare routine is a skin-loving cleanser. What does this mean?

A formula that not only cleanses the skin free of any dirt, makeup, pollution and impurities but also gives hydration back to the skin, leaving your complexion feeling soft, fresh and comfortable.

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser (€15, boots.ie) is a pH balanced cleanser formulated with emollients including squalane, apricot kernel oil and avocado oil to help maintain the skin’s natural moisture levels whilst also effectively refreshing your complexion after a long, hot day.

MOISTURE-MAGNETISING HYDRATOR

Award-winning Skingredients Skin Veg Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum (€44, skingredients.com) has an impressive list of industry-backed accolades for many reasons.

The brightening serum contains hyaluronic acid – a humectant that attracts and keeps moisture in the skin for plumper, more youthful-looking skin.

Dubbed ‘bounce in a bottle’, Skin Veg is ideal for perking up lacklustre skin post flight and as it has been ocular tested, you can use this in the eye area too, saving valuable washbag space! Top tip: Pop this in the fridge when you arrive at your destination for a cooling treat, morning and evening.

A SKIN-RESPECTFUL BODY EXFOILATOR

Sol De Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Body Scrub (€46.50, boots.ie) brings the holiday to every application with its uplifting scent and indulgent formula.

Containing a skin-smart 10% AHA / BHA resurfacing complex including glycolic and lactic acid, this treatment is a winner for smoothing away rough, bumpy patches and minimising the risk of ingrown hairs, leaving your skin feeling smoother and softer.

A SCALP-FRIENDLY SPF

The scalp is often neglected when it comes to sun protection but as The Skin Cancer Foundation has reported that 10% of melanomas occur on the scalp, it is crucial to include this area in your sunscreen regime.

Apply and reapply every two hours during the day (as you would your skin) and for extra protection wear a hat to protect the top of your head and your locks.

Ultrasun SPF50 UV Face & Scalp Mist (€22, boots.ie) is transparent and fast-drying, making it ideal for top-ups. It also includes InfraGuard®, an antioxidant-rich complex that helps to defend against skin damage from blue light and infrared.

It can be worn alone, under or over makeup and is ideal for use on your hairline, scalp or along the parting of your hair.

A REPLENISHING HAIR OIL

Your hair has its own set of issues when it comes to the sun, with UV rays responsible for dryness, colour fade and split ends.

You can help mitigate these with the use of products especially formulated to manage ‘holiday hair.’

This includes Oway SunWay After-Sun Hair Mask (€14.50, oway.com), a reparative hair treatment containing passion fruit and organic baobab to restore the hair fibre’s lipid barrier. It’s great for taming frizzy, post-heatwave hair, leaving it shiny and manageable.

A GLOW-ENHANCING SPRITZ

Skin not quite in holiday mode yet?

Seal in the goodness of your hydrators and add an out-of-office glow with a facial mist such as Bare by Vogue Hydrating Facial Mist (€20.40, barebyvogue.com).

A thirst-quenching, 2-in-1 skincare and makeup mist, this newly launched must-have is enriched with an energising blend of lactic acid, glycerine, caffeine, and vitamin B5 to revive and add radiance in an instant.

A BRIGHT NAIL POLISH

Not everyone likes getting their feet out for summer, but a bold nail polish is a great confidence giver. I love the tropical Essie Nail Lacquer in To DIY For (€8.79, boots.ie) on both hands and feet for a vibrant look.

A PROTECTIVE LIP BALM

The skin on the lips is thin and prone to dehydration, therefore a nourishing lip product like Bobbi Brown Lip Balm SPF15 (€26, boots.ie) is a daily essential to resist chapping and to keep the delicate skin looking smooth.

Blended with avocado and olive oils, this balm provides a comforting veil against environmental aggressors and makes the perfect base for any lip product that may follow.

BODY BRONZER

As we will be forgoing any form of sunbathing, St Tropez Instant Glow Bronzer (€17.99, theskinnerd.com) is a healthy way to take the edge off a pasty body pre and during your holiday.

Ideal for a quick, instant glow-up, this product gives a light, sun-kissed look instantly. Simply apply this user-friendly formula with an applicator mitt for a streak-free, water-resistant result.

A SUMMER SCENT

Who doesn’t love a holiday perfume with the power to transport them back to their break each time they spray it afterwards?

I currently adore Burren Perfumery Summer Harvest EDP (€55 for 50ml, burrenperfumery.com.)

This summer meadows-inspired scent has a delicate floral fragrance with notes of meadowsweet, lady's bedstraw and chamomile.

THE MID-FLIGHT TREAT

Air conditioning often makes my skin feel desert-dry when flying, so I love to pop on a pampering facial treatment such as Seoulista Super Hydration Instant Facial Sheet Mask (€9.49, seoulistabeauty.com).

This hyaluronic acid infused mask also contains antioxidant-rich coconut to rehydrate the skin instantly, leaving it soft and plump for touch-down!

A ‘DOES IT ALL’ MASCARA

If I am looking to lengthen, define and boost volume to my lashes (and who isn’t?!) I reach for Sculpted by Aimee MyMascara (sculptedbyaimee.com).

This ultra-black lash lengthener is a great swap for anyone wanting a break from chlorine-averse lash extensions and contains pro-vitamin B5 to help to keep your natural lashes soft and healthy.

If black isn’t for you, this product also comes in a universally flattering brown shade.