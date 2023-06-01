Caitríona Redmond: Mastering the art of meal prep - and my stale-bread quiche recipe

I’m at Bloom this weekend, every day in fact, and being based out of the home for nearly a week brings major food budget challenges.

When both parents are working outside of the home taking care of a family dinner becomes an exercise in preparation and coordination.

The last thing I want when I get home after a long day is to eat unhealthy food and have to pay hard-earned money for the convenience too.

It’s not that my family are culinary-challenged people at all. They would be the first to admit that they can cook in a pinch but nothing compares to a home-cooked meal.

When I stick to the routine, the meals are made like clockwork, I stay within my spending limits and we all eat like royalty.

Routine in this house is aspirational, we might find it magically appears maybe twice a year.

The rest of the time I live by contingencies, which roughly translates to having at least 2 fall-back meals in the freezer so that nobody goes hungry and we don’t call for takeaway.

For the past 2 weekends, therefore I’ve been batch cooking and planning what we will eat.

To many people that might sound over the top, but takeaway meals for a family of 4 would use up my entire main meal budget in the space of 3 days.

Instead, I have put enough money for one takeaway in a sealed envelope and hidden it somewhere in the house.

If I am desperate and life has got in the way, I will ferret out that envelope and get a takeaway once.

My batch meals are either pre-prepared or fully cooked. Pre-prepared meals consist of chopped-up vegetables, meat, and seasoning which has been frozen in either a box or a bag.

The night before I go out to work, I take out the container and let it defrost.

In the morning I decant the contents into the slow cooker, pop the cooker plug onto a timer and make sure that the food will be ready in time for dinner.

Apparently in the US this method of preparation is called making a ‘dump bag’.

I just call it a pre-prepared meal. Preparing but not cooking in advance saves me plenty of time in the kitchen and yet I know that I will still have a fresh aromatic meal from the slow cooker when I get home.

The fully cooked meals are tray bakes such as lasagne or pies which can be defrosted in advance and I only need to remind a teenager or husband to pop the tray into the oven at a certain time.

This is not so much of a gentle prompt as a giant nudge; whatever gets that dinner ready for us all in the evenings!

Being honest, my dedication in sticking to the budget has more got to do with needing the money elsewhere, than it does eating homecooked meals. The end result is still the same; more funds for something else and a happy, fed family.

Home Economics

I often talk about stretching your food budget or stretching meals, but did you know that stretching a little extra for your food will save you money?

At the supermarket look at the products at eye level and waist height and check out their price. Next, look at the similar products that are higher up and down at the bottom. These items are generally cheaper but just as good quality.

It’s a retail trick to make the more expensive items easier to reach. If customers are shopping in hurry they’ll invariably pick up what is to hand rather than stretch a little to save money.

Now you know this trick you’ll be fitting in extra gym squats in the food aisle and stretching over your head. Bonus points for flexibility!