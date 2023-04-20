Caitríona Redmond: Cupboard spring-cleans are cathartic

I’m rapidly running out of counter space in my kitchen. No, I haven’t gone nuts and bought a rake of appliances. I have bought things in the past but nowadays I try to keep the maximum amount of space to work in that I can get.
The EU estimates that up to 40% of the food we buy ends up in the bin. But what does that actually mean when I translate it to my kitchen?
If I buy a bag of 5 apples for €1, then throw two of those apples out (40%) that’s the equivalent of throwing away 40c that could be spent elsewhere. On an average shop spend of €100 per week, that translates to €40 of money literally going into the bin.
€40 per week binned.
Just think about it for a second. That’s €40 a week being thrown away in the form of food that hasn’t been used or eaten in time. Then if I multiply that by 52 weeks in the year… that’s €2,080 of the money that I could have spent elsewhere. And believe me, I could definitely use that money somewhere else.
€2,080 per year binned.
I’d rather use my food savings and have the money to spend on stuff like school books/bills/maybe even a haircut here and there.
The term food waste has oodles of negative connotations that come with it.
Why not champion food savings? Why not champion making the most of what you’ve got? I’m passionate about saving food and reusing leftovers. It’s why many of my recipes are based on getting as much value for money from the food that I buy as I possibly can.
What am I personally doing? While many of my recipes make sure that you get value for money from food, I also recognise that I can do better. I can still decrease further the amount of food that I put into the brown bin.
I’m committing to coming up with more recipes to share which are aimed at upcycling leftovers, along with more tips to save you money.
Let’s make food saving a priority - we all could do with a couple of extra Euros in our wallets, couldn’t we?
Family Salad Jar
A salad that is suitable for picnics or parties alike. It doesn’t really take an awful lot of preparation but it sits in the fridge until I’m ready to serve.
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Main
Cuisine European
Ingredients
2 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp cider vinegar
200g cooked pasta
3 medium carrots
1 cup frozen sweetcorn
1 cup frozen peas
1 medium cucumber
4 boiled eggs
Method
Take a large jar (here I use a 2-litre volume kilner style jar) and pour the oil, vinegar and some seasoning in the bottom. Tumble the pasta on top.
Peel and finely chop the carrots, pour on top. Pour the frozen peas on top, as they are, followed by the sweetcorn. Chop the cucumber in half, use a teaspoon to scoop out the seeds and throw them in the bin. Chop the cucumber into chunks and pour on top of the other vegetables.
Peel and chop the eggs into quarters.
Seal the jar and refrigerate until ready to eat. This salad will keep for up to 2 days in the fridge. Shake before serving to distribute the dressing.
Microwave Bakewell Pie
Before commencing, wash and dry a 300g glass jam jar. Slightly bigger is also okay. This recipe is designed for a 900 Watt microwave so you may need to increase your cooking time accordingly.
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 5 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine English
Ingredients
1 medium egg
50g caster sugar
3 tablespoons sunflower oil
1/4 teaspoon almond extract
75g ground almonds
2 tablespoons jam of your choice
Method
In a large bowl combine the egg, caster sugar, oil, almond extract and ground almonds with a fork. Just mix until you have a stiff batter and you don't have an oil slick on top!
Spoon the jam into the bottom of the jar. Carefully spoon the cake batter on top.
Microwave on high for 1 minute 30 seconds. Allow to rest for 2 minutes, then microwave on high for a further 1 minute.
Please note I have a very efficient 900W microwave. If your microwave is lower wattage you will need to cook the cake for 30 seconds longer each time for 750-800W, then 1 minute longer for 600-700W.
If in doubt at all as to whether the cake is cooked, insert a cocktail stick into the centre of the jar. If it comes away clean the cake is cooked. If still in doubt, blast in the microwave for a further 30 seconds.
Leave the cake to stand for at least 10 minutes before eating as it will be piping hot.
Notes: Serve with fresh whipped cream on top with toasted flakes almonds. Eat with a spoon.