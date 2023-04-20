Caitríona Redmond: Cupboard spring-cleans are cathartic

I’m rapidly running out of counter space in my kitchen. No, I haven’t gone nuts and bought a rake of appliances. I have bought things in the past but nowadays I try to keep the maximum amount of space to work in that I can get.

The seeds I sowed a few weeks back are thriving on the south-facing countertops. There were very few that didn’t germinate and this week we potted everything that had developed true leaves into proper-sized pots. The potting trays need a lot of space! It’s not quite warm enough at the polytunnel yet so for now I share the kitchen with a mini food forest.

The new life reaching for the sunshine has me thinking about the crevices of my food cupboards. What did I use in the past year and what has stagnated in the dark recesses where I plunge items that I’m less likely to use?

Am I the Marie Kondo of kitchen organisation? I’m not sure I’d pass her expert muster, although I believe she now has an understanding of how organisation works in real-life families! Still, ingredients that don’t spark joy in the kitchen will never be used so it’s time to find another use for them.

If food has been opened but is still suitable it can be shared with family or friends if they are interested. Whatever is not used and is likely to never be used needs to be rehomed. I had three jars of mustard of varying types. It’s an ingredient I used to cook with a lot but it’s now off the menu due to a food allergy. I shifted it to the donation box.

Oh, and I have four boxes of green tea, no idea why, it’s there for guests as none of us drink it.

I feel like kicking myself because it’s easier to be more conscious about fresh food waste but these items were all bought out of the household budget. Even though they get donated I could have used the money elsewhere.

By the end of a long day, the donation box was ready for dispersing and the shelves were looking lighter. Not that they’ll stay that way. But my head feels better for the kitchen spring clean.

I’m a realist when it comes to conscious shopping and reducing food waste. I aim to be perfect, but it’s better to know I can improve on things rather than hide my secrets in the corners of my cupboards.

"Let's make food-saving a priority", says Caitríona Redmond

Home Economics

The EU estimates that up to 40% of the food we buy ends up in the bin. But what does that actually mean when I translate it to my kitchen?

If I buy a bag of 5 apples for €1, then throw two of those apples out (40%) that’s the equivalent of throwing away 40c that could be spent elsewhere. On an average shop spend of €100 per week, that translates to €40 of money literally going into the bin.

€40 per week binned.

Just think about it for a second. That’s €40 a week being thrown away in the form of food that hasn’t been used or eaten in time. Then if I multiply that by 52 weeks in the year… that’s €2,080 of the money that I could have spent elsewhere. And believe me, I could definitely use that money somewhere else.

€2,080 per year binned.

I’d rather use my food savings and have the money to spend on stuff like school books/bills/maybe even a haircut here and there.

The term food waste has oodles of negative connotations that come with it.

Why not champion food savings? Why not champion making the most of what you’ve got? I’m passionate about saving food and reusing leftovers. It’s why many of my recipes are based on getting as much value for money from the food that I buy as I possibly can.

What am I personally doing? While many of my recipes make sure that you get value for money from food, I also recognise that I can do better. I can still decrease further the amount of food that I put into the brown bin.

I’m committing to coming up with more recipes to share which are aimed at upcycling leftovers, along with more tips to save you money.

Let’s make food saving a priority - we all could do with a couple of extra Euros in our wallets, couldn’t we?

Family Salad Jar recipe by:Caitriona Redmond A salad that is suitable for picnics or parties alike. It doesn’t really take an awful lot of preparation but it sits in the fridge until I’m ready to serve. Servings 4 Preparation Time  15 mins Total Time  15 mins Course  Main Cuisine  European Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp cider vinegar

200g cooked pasta

3 medium carrots

1 cup frozen sweetcorn

1 cup frozen peas

1 medium cucumber

4 boiled eggs Method Take a large jar (here I use a 2-litre volume kilner style jar) and pour the oil, vinegar and some seasoning in the bottom. Tumble the pasta on top. Peel and finely chop the carrots, pour on top. Pour the frozen peas on top, as they are, followed by the sweetcorn. Chop the cucumber in half, use a teaspoon to scoop out the seeds and throw them in the bin. Chop the cucumber into chunks and pour on top of the other vegetables. Peel and chop the eggs into quarters. Seal the jar and refrigerate until ready to eat. This salad will keep for up to 2 days in the fridge. Shake before serving to distribute the dressing.

Microwave Bakewell Pie recipe by:Caitriona Redmond Before commencing, wash and dry a 300g glass jam jar. Slightly bigger is also okay. This recipe is designed for a 900 Watt microwave so you may need to increase your cooking time accordingly. Servings 2 Preparation Time  5 mins Cooking Time  5 mins Total Time  10 mins Course  Dessert Cuisine  English Ingredients 1 medium egg

50g caster sugar

3 tablespoons sunflower oil

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

75g ground almonds

2 tablespoons jam of your choice Method In a large bowl combine the egg, caster sugar, oil, almond extract and ground almonds with a fork. Just mix until you have a stiff batter and you don't have an oil slick on top! Spoon the jam into the bottom of the jar. Carefully spoon the cake batter on top. Microwave on high for 1 minute 30 seconds. Allow to rest for 2 minutes, then microwave on high for a further 1 minute. Please note I have a very efficient 900W microwave. If your microwave is lower wattage you will need to cook the cake for 30 seconds longer each time for 750-800W, then 1 minute longer for 600-700W. If in doubt at all as to whether the cake is cooked, insert a cocktail stick into the centre of the jar. If it comes away clean the cake is cooked. If still in doubt, blast in the microwave for a further 30 seconds. Leave the cake to stand for at least 10 minutes before eating as it will be piping hot. Notes: Serve with fresh whipped cream on top with toasted flakes almonds. Eat with a spoon.