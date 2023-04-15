Cooking with Kids: Weekend breakfasts to make you smile

"Carefully chopping and cutting can be a great learning activity, as well as a good way to get children to eat more fruit."
Cooking with Kids: Weekend breakfasts to make you smile

Pic: iStock

Sat, 15 Apr, 2023 - 02:00
Michelle Darmody

These are two weekend breakfast activities. The rainbow skewers are good for picnics as well, now that the weather is getting warmer.

Carefully chopping and cutting can be a great learning activity, as well as a good way to get children to eat more fruit. Pushing the cubes of fruit onto the sticks also requires younger family members to master some dexterity.

When you are making the breakfast animals you can experiment and cut triangle ears for a cat, or longer oval ears for a bunny. Peanut butter or chocolate spread can be used to coat the apple slices to make different colours and textures for the noses.

Grapefruit may be a little bitter for some young taste buds and can take a bit of getting used to. Tastes can develop when children have repeated exposure.

Of course, if it is an absolute no, you can omit it or replace it with another fruit, mango chunks are a delicious alternative.

Cute Breakfast Mouse

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

A fun way to learn chopping, and presenting a dish!

Cute Breakfast Mouse

Servings

1

Preparation Time

10 mins

Total Time

10 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • a nice creamy bowl of cereal such as porridge or ready brek

  • a large apple

  • blueberries

  • strawberries

  • round cookie cutters

Method

  1. Ask an adult to cut a few thin slices of apple, ones that are big enough for you to cut with your round cookie cutter. Cut two larger circles to make your ears and a smaller one for the nose.

  2. Take a slice of apple from the edge of the fruit that has the skin on it. Cut this into very thin strips to make whiskers. Use a similar piece of apple peel to cut a smaller circle for the nose.

  3. Carefully slice a strawberry into round discs.

  4. Place the blueberries for eyes and apples slices for ears and nose. Add the strawberries and decorate the nose.

Fruity Rainbow Treats

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Fun, fruity and colourful!

Fruity Rainbow Treats

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Total Time

10 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • blueberries

  • kiwi, skin removed

  • pineapple, chunks

  • orange, skin removed

  • pink grapefruit, skin removed

  • raspberries or small strawberries

  • wooden sticks

Method

  1. Carefully cut the kiwi, pineapple, orange and grapefruit into similar size cubes. Ask an adult to help you.

  2. Gently push one of each colour fruit onto a wooden stick, starting with red and working your way through the colours of the rainbow.

Activity: Kitchen science lab

Make a bouncy egg by soaking it in vinegar for two nights. This kitchen experiment has a fun outcome. 

Simply place your egg into a tall glass and pour in enough white malt vinegar to cover it completely. Leave it stand like this for two days. 

If you look closely, you will see tiny bubbles forming on the eggshell this is caused by a chemical reaction. The vinegar is breaking down the calcium in the eggshell. 

Remove your egg after two days. The hard shell will have dissolved or if there is some left it will be easy to rinse off under the tap. You can gently bounce your egg on a tabletop or on a plate. It will feel a bit like rubber. 

It is still liquid further inside so be careful not to bounce it from a height.

Read More

Cooking with Kids: ideas to use up that excess Easter chocolate

More in this section

Midweek Meals: Five vegetable-packed recipes to help you get your 5-a-day in Midweek Meals: Five vegetable-packed recipes to help you get your 5-a-day in
Ireland's favourite fish recipes: Seven delicious fish suppers for Good Friday Ireland's favourite fish recipes: Seven delicious fish suppers for Good Friday
Three easy chocolate recipes to make with the kids, plus last-minute Easter Egg deals Three easy chocolate recipes to make with the kids, plus last-minute Easter Egg deals
#Unwind
Cooking with Kids: Weekend breakfasts to make you smile

Parmesan espresso martinis and other wild drink trends to try

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd