Cooking with Kids: Weekend breakfasts to make you smile

These are two weekend breakfast activities. The rainbow skewers are good for picnics as well, now that the weather is getting warmer.
Cute Breakfast Mouse
A fun way to learn chopping, and presenting a dish!
Servings1
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
a nice creamy bowl of cereal such as porridge or ready brek
a large apple
blueberries
strawberries
round cookie cutters
Method
Ask an adult to cut a few thin slices of apple, ones that are big enough for you to cut with your round cookie cutter. Cut two larger circles to make your ears and a smaller one for the nose.
Take a slice of apple from the edge of the fruit that has the skin on it. Cut this into very thin strips to make whiskers. Use a similar piece of apple peel to cut a smaller circle for the nose.
Carefully slice a strawberry into round discs.
Place the blueberries for eyes and apples slices for ears and nose. Add the strawberries and decorate the nose.
Fruity Rainbow Treats
Fun, fruity and colourful!
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
blueberries
kiwi, skin removed
pineapple, chunks
orange, skin removed
pink grapefruit, skin removed
raspberries or small strawberries
wooden sticks
Method
Carefully cut the kiwi, pineapple, orange and grapefruit into similar size cubes. Ask an adult to help you.
Gently push one of each colour fruit onto a wooden stick, starting with red and working your way through the colours of the rainbow.
Make a bouncy egg by soaking it in vinegar for two nights. This kitchen experiment has a fun outcome.
Simply place your egg into a tall glass and pour in enough white malt vinegar to cover it completely. Leave it stand like this for two days.
If you look closely, you will see tiny bubbles forming on the eggshell this is caused by a chemical reaction. The vinegar is breaking down the calcium in the eggshell.
Remove your egg after two days. The hard shell will have dissolved or if there is some left it will be easy to rinse off under the tap. You can gently bounce your egg on a tabletop or on a plate. It will feel a bit like rubber.
It is still liquid further inside so be careful not to bounce it from a height.