Colm O'Gorman's twist on a classic - how to make chipotle turkey and pork burgers

If you want an alternative to beef burgers every now and again, but do not want to compromise on flavour, then these Chipotle Turkey and Pork Burgers are exactly what you are looking for. Turkey meat is leaner and lighter than beef, but it can lack flavour and well, juiciness, and burgers really should be juicy and flavourful. Combining some pork mince with the turkey, and adding some seasoning and spices hits all the right buttons.
Serve in a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato and top off the burgers with a chipotle mayonnaise, thinly sliced or pickled red onion and pickled jalapenos and I promise you; you will be in burger heaven. I live with a very exacting food critic, and these burgers were proclaimed as the best he has eaten, which believe me, is almost impossibly high praise!
This week I am also sharing my method for making perfect air-fried chips. Whenever I share pictures of my air-fried chips on Instagram, I am immediately asked for the recipe. It is by far the most frequent request I get so I thought this was the perfect opportunity to share it. It is incredibly simple. The trick is to blanch your chips for a few minutes until they are just cooked, and a few have started to crumble slightly. You then simply drain them, before gently tossing them in just a little olive oil and air frying them at a high heat, tossing the chips every five minutes until they are perfectly crisp and golden.
If you do not have an air fryer, you can cook these in your oven. Just blast the heat up to 250 Celsius and spread the blanched chips that have been tossed in oil evenly across a tray before and roast for twenty to thirty minutes, turning the chips once halfway through. An air fryer will definitely give you a better result, but an oven will also do a decent job.
Chipotle Turkey and Pork Burgers with Air-Fried Chips
A twist on a Mexican-American favourite.
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
300g turkey mince
150g pork mince
2 tsp smoked paprika
2 tsp ground cumin
2 tsp garlic salt
1 tsp ground black pepper
4 burger buns
Little gem lettuce leaves
2 tomatoes
Thinly sliced red onion
3 tbsp mayonnaise
1 tbsp chipotle chilli sauce
Pickled jalapeno peppers
Air Fryer Chips
6-8 medium sized rooster potatoes
1 tbsp olive oil
Method
Add the minced turkey and pork to a mixing bowl, along with the smoked paprika, cumin, garlic salt and ground black pepper. Use you hands to combine everything thoroughly, making sure that the two meats are incorporated together and the spices and seasonings are mixed evenly through the meat.
Take a quarter of the burger mixture and roll it into a ball, before using your hands to flatten it and shape it into a patty about ten centimetres in diameter. Repeat until you have four equally sized burgers. Pop them onto a clean plate and put them in the fridge to chill while you prep the chips.
Wash and peel the potatoes. Cut them into chips to your desired thickness. I usually go for less than one-centimetre-thick chips. Rinse the chips under cold water in a colander. Blanche for no more than five minutes in salted, boiling water. Drain and pop the chips back into the saucepan. Depending upon how thick you cut them, some of the chips may have become a little soft and broken up a little. Do not worry, this is what will give the chips a lovey crispy finish. Gently toss the chips in the olive oil, before popping them into the basket of your air fryer. I use a Ninja two-drawer air fryer and divide my chips across both baskets when making enough for more than two people. This helps get the chips evenly cooked and crispy all over with minimum effort. If you do not have a large capacity air fryer, you can cook them in two batches for the first ten minutes, before then finishing them in a single batch together until they are perfectly crisp and golden, which will take about another ten minutes.
Air fry at the highest temperature possible, my Ninja has a super crisp function that goes up to 240 Celsius which is perfect. Air fry the chips for twenty minutes, tossing them every five minutes to ensure they are evenly cooked all over. Just give the basket a little shake to redistribute the chips and then pop the basket back into the air fryer until your chips are perfectly crisp and golden.
Wash two leaves of little gem lettuces per person, and wash and slice the tomatoes. Peel and very thinly slice the red onion. Combine the mayonnaise and chipotle chilli sauce in a bowl.
When your chips have about ten minutes to go, it is time to cook the burgers. Heat a splash of olive or rapeseed oil over a high heat in a heavy based, non-stick frying -pan. When the oil starts to shimmer, add the burgers to the pan. Reduce the heat to medium and cook the burgers for three minutes, before flipping them over and cooking for another three minutes. If you have a meat thermometer, you can use that to ensure the burgers are perfectly cooked. Once the internal temperature hits 74 Celsius, they are done, and you can remove the burgers from the pan.
Lightly toast the buns and build your burgers. Arrange a few leaves of lettuce on the base of each bun. Add three to four thin slices of tomato and top that with a burger. Next, add some onion and a generous dollop of the chipotle mayonnaise. Finish with a scatter of pickled jalapenos and the top of each bun. Serve the burgers immediately with the chips on the side, scattered with a little flaky sea salt.