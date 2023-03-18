Cooking with kids: How to make homemade wraps and rainbow wrap sandwiches

Wraps are handy as they can include lots of different ingredients and children can choose to include what they like best. The first recipe is for the actual wrap itself. Homemade wraps might not be as bendy and easy to roll as the ones that you buy in the shop, but they are very tasty and can be fun to make.
Making the dough is a sticky business. You can remove bits of dough from little hands by getting them to rub some flour between their palms, and fingers so the bigger bits of dough will come off. Then a warm wash should do the rest.
You can add some cold chicken or other sliced meat into the wrap sandwiches to bulk them up.
For preschool and young primary school children simply washing and patting dry vegetables is a good activity. It gets them into the kitchen, builds familiarity and they usually love to help. They can also help with the eating.
Rainbow wrap sandwiches
Crunchy and colourful - a firm favourite.
Servings1
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
2 wraps
2 spoons of mayonnaise
2 lettuce leaves or some fresh green herbs
¼ of a red pepper sliced or some slices of tomato
a half a small carrot grated
sweetcorn kernels or grated cheddar cheese
roasted beetroot cut into thin strips or pickled red onion
Method
Lay your wrap out flat. Spread a little mayonnaise onto it with a spoon. Lay your lettuce or herbs on next.
Add your favourite rainbow colours to the centre of the wrap. Roll the wrap up tightly. If you want to take it to school, or somewhere else to eat later, wrap it up in some baking parchment or with tin foil.
You will need two tablespoons of natural yogurt – depending on the size of your ice pop moulds - and a half a soft banana. A child can help to mash the banana into a mush then mix this with the yogurt. It might take a little practice to spoon the mixture into moulds and put the tops on. The pops will then need at least two hours in the freezer to firm up. Some warm water run over the moulds will help you take the pops out with ease.