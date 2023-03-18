Derval O'Rourke: Five incredible Irish walks and hikes plus my simple baked eggs recipe

I know that I'm biased when I say this, but I’ll say it anyway: Ireland is the best country. For us being such a small country, you just have to look at St Patrick’s Day to be able to have a tiny insight into the impact that we have had on the rest of the world.
Simple Baked Eggs
A one-pan brekkie - simple and effective!
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
100g chorizo, diced
1 tbsp olive oil
1 small onion, peeled and sliced
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 tin chopped tomatoes
150ml cold water
Handful of baby spinach
Handful of parsley, chopped
3 eggs
Method
You will need a skillet pan or a pan with a metal handle so it can be placed in the oven.
In the pan, heat your olive oil and add the chorizo, onion and garlic.
Cook until the onion is soft and the juices from the chorizo have coated the pan.
Add the tomatoes and 150ml of water, simmer for 10 minutes.
Add the spinach and parsley and stir through.
Make 3 small wells in the tomato sauce and crack eggs into the wells.
Bake in the oven for a further 10 minutes.
Serve with some crusty bread.