Darina Allen: dealing with supermarket vegetable shortages

Empty shelves in the vegetable and fruit section of our supermarkets in recent weeks has sent a quiver of panic through the retail trade. Shoppers are having to become accustomed to gaps on the shelves.

The shortages are caused by a variety of factors, including unpredictable weather conditions linked to climate change, soaring fuel costs, staff shortages and supply chain issues.

An unexpectedly cold snap in Spain during the past month resulted in 16 consecutive nights of below-zero temperatures. The increasing energy costs have meant that many growers delayed planting crops or actually left their greenhouses empty altogether because they simply no longer afford to grow at a loss.

It’s crunch time, there simply isn’t enough product to go around. For far too long, we have ignored the vegetable and fruit growers’ warnings that they cannot continue to grow indefinitely unless they are paid a fair price for what they produce. Already, many experienced growers who have been in business for generations have reluctantly locked their gates and are selling up.

It’s abundantly clear that our food supply system is deeply flawed and the just-in-time delivery model leaves us vulnerable to unexpected shocks. This wake-up call exposes the fragility of the modern supply chain.

Regular readers of this column will recall that I have highlighted this issue on many occasions. We urgently need a government food strategy that supports Irish farmers to produce fresh local food so we are no longer overly reliant on importing fresh products from thousands of miles away. Otherwise, we will have no Irish vegetable growers within a couple of years and then what?

Advance planning is crucial, fresh food cannot be spirited onto the shelves in a few days. It takes three to five months for many vegetables to grow from seed to shelf.

Meanwhile, at home. Let’s take back control — let’s consider growing some of our own food. It couldn’t be a better time of the year, spring is in the air, the perfect time to sow seeds.

Or perhaps, let’s go out of our way to source freshly harvested local food. We can all take matters into our own hands and make a difference by actively sourcing in local shops and farmers markets.

Hotels, restaurants, hospitals, universities around the country can also make a dramatic contribution by linking in with local farmers and food producers to commission them to grow.

Our current food system is broken and it’s time for urgent action.

On both a government and personal level, we can and must, all make a difference. Let’s make a concerted effort to eat with the seasons when local food is at peak flavour and perfection.

So, what’s in season?

It can be confusing, ask your local shop or supermarket to identify local seasonal produce on their shelves. Winter roots and greens are at their peak at present.

