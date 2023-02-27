Darina Allen: dealing with supermarket vegetable shortages

Empty shelves in the vegetable and fruit section of our supermarkets in recent weeks has sent a quiver of panic through the retail trade. Shoppers are having to become accustomed to gaps on the shelves.
Hotels, restaurants, hospitals, universities around the country can also make a dramatic contribution by linking in with local farmers and food producers to commission them to grow.
Fermentation is and has always been an important part of a healthy diet. We have lost many traditional fermented foods that would have been part of our diet. Learn how to put these foods back into your family’s diet.
In this afternoon class, Penny and Maria will show you how to make Sauerkraut, Kombucha and Water Kefir…You will leave with a jar of starter cultures for water kefir, kombucha scoby and your own jar of sauerkraut. Penny and Maria will demystify and remove the fear from making your fermented foods in your own kitchen at home.
Returning for the first time since pre-Covid, the Good Food Ireland Awards will take place on Monday 17th April at The K Club, County Kildare. The lunch will be opened by guest of honour, Simon Coveney T.D., Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, and attended by some 300 guests including business owners, Irish and international chefs, buyers, food and drink writers, media and industry leaders.
The awards are unique in their cross-sector approach and core criteria around commitment to local Irish produce. They aim to enhance linkages between agriculture and tourism and present significant opportunities for stimulating local production, retaining tourism earnings in the local area, and improving the distribution of economic benefits of tourism to the four corners of the island.