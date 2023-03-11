Derval O'Rourke: A better work-life balance - and my fiery spaghetti recipe

It would be an understatement to say that so much has changed over the last three years. One of the biggest shifts has been the increased levels of remote working or hybrid jobs that are out there. As someone who works for themself, as well as having a hybrid working situation, I know all too well the struggles that come with balancing both work and home life. The realities of this situation can be quite hard to juggle and figure out, but it’s so important to try to create and maintain a healthy balance within your life. Recipe wise I’ll share a firm favourite for dinners, fiery spaghetti.

Here are some tips that I try to abide by to help me maintain my work/life balance! Some of these can be quite difficult to do especially if you work from your home, or if you are self-employed.

Don’t check your work email/messages after your dedicated work hours. Try to mentally switch off after your work day ends. This is easier said than done and can be difficult to do. If you are in a position where you are managing other people or projects and receive an email after you have finished for the day, try to really prioritise things that need to be done that second, or whether it can wait until office hours tomorrow.

Establish physical boundaries within your own home. If you are in the office every day, try to leave your work-related tools in your office, or limit what you bring home with you. If you work from home, try to dedicate one specific area of your home for work-related tasks, and don’t bring that into other areas of your home. Having a physical separation between your work and home life once you hit the end of the day can help you to leave your work at ‘work’.

Have a daily routine and stick to it. This doesn’t necessarily mean you must have a strict schedule that you never veer from, but this can help you maintain any boundaries that you have set in place for yourself. Having a structure to your day can help improve your focus and organisation. Having a clearly defined structure to your morning, or night can help you establish healthy habits between work life and home life.

Make sure you are taking time to do things just for you. After a long week, it is very easy to spend the weekend catching up on things around the house, or playing chauffeur to the kids, but try to fit in activities that you like to do. Whether that’s going to the cinema, meeting your friends for lunch, having a bath or doing a hobby you love, don’t forget to prioritise yourself in the hustle and bustle of everyday life!

Ultimately, it’s important to find the work-life balance that works for you. You can risk running into career burnout, which is never an ideal situation. It’s also important to remember that a work-life balance is not a static goal. It often means allowing yourself the flexibility to accommodate different work or life events that come to you unexpectedly and allowing yourself to compromise on things without adding excess anxiety or stress. Everyone’s work-life balance could look a little different, but it’s about finding what works best for you, to make your life easier.

Wellness Tip: Take 10 minutes when you wake up to just be. Don’t check your phone right away, try to just be in the moment and breathe or meditate.

Fitness Tip: Find a workout partner to keep you motivated and accountable. This could be a friend that you meet once a week for a walk or a friend at the gym!

Fiery Spaghetti recipe by:Derval O'Rourke A delicious and comforting pasta dish, perfect for a relaxed dinner after a busy day! Servings 2 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  40 mins Total Time  50 mins Course  Main Cuisine  Italian Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 red chilli, finely chopped

400g tin of chopped tomatoes

300ml chicken stock

125ml white wine

500g lean minced beef

300g wholewheat or spelt spaghetti

salt and pepper

2 tbsp grated Parmesan, to garnish

a handful of basil leaves, to garnish Method Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a medium pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and cook for about 10 minutes, until softened. Add the garlic and chilli and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, chicken stock and wine. Simmer, uncovered for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. In a separate pot, heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Add the mince and cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. When the mince is cooked through, transfer it to the pot with the tomato sauce and stir well. Simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the spaghetti according to the instructions on the package. Divide the cooked spaghetti between warmed serving bowls. Season the spicy mince and ladle it over the spaghetti. Sprinkle over the Parmesan and basil and serve.