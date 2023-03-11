Michelle Darmody: Magic tomato sauce and how to make pizza and pasta dishes

Tomato sauce is the basis for so many dishes in our house and is the backbone of recipes from all over the world. It can be transformed into a spicy chilli when added to mince fried with some hot spices and beans, it can be used to top a pizza base, or quickly stirred into some freshly cooked pasta. It is one of the first things I teach people to make when hosting cooking classes for either adults or children.

One thing to note when making your magic tomato sauce is the importance of sautéing the onions until they are soft and translucent. Translucent means see-through. It is funny how one ingredient can taste very different when cooked in a variety of ways. It is because chemical reactions happen during cooking to change flavours, the flavour of onion gets milder when you cook it for a long time. For the sauce recipe, you want the onions to be soft and sweet, so a low, slow heat helps with this.

One of the quickest ways to make dinner with your magic sauce is to ask a grown-up to cook some pasta and then when it is still warm toss it in your sauce, and dinner is ready.

Making pizza is a nice activity at any age. I usually buy premade pizza bases and little ones help to spread the sauce, to prepare the cheese and then to decorate the top. For more adventurous eaters lots of ingredients can be added like a sliced a pepper mouth, mushrooms or salami eyes or an olive nose.

Magic tomato sauce goes well on pizza dough!

Activity: Making a pizza face

Put a variety of possible pizza toppings into small bowls, such as slices of pepper, cherry tomatoes, slices of salami, olives with the stones removed. Or you can use whatever your family enjoys.

Grate some cheese or if you are using soft mozzarella rip it into small pieces and put the cheese in another bowl. Have some of the magic tomato sauce ready with some large spoons. Heat your oven to hot and have a flat oven tray on hand.

Children can spread the sauce onto the base and sprinkle the cheese on top them pick and choose whatever toppings they would like.

Cook your pizza on the flat tray until the cheese has melted and your base is turning golden. Allow to cool down before cutting and serving.