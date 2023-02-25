The Menu: Gallagher's is readying a culinary celebration of its legendary namesake

Gallagher’s gastro-pub, one of the culinary stalwarts of what is rapidly becoming one of the most food-friendly streets in Ireland, MacCurtain St, is planning on celebrating what would have been the 75th birthday of the local, national and international legend from whom the venue took its name, world renowned guitarist Rory Gallagher, a gifted musician, all round nice guy and one of The Menu’s musical heroes.

Galllagher’s have invited legendary Dutch photographer, Govert De Roos, to showcase some of his Gallagher portfolio as part of a day long event (March 2) of music, dining and stories about the gifted guitarist. Govert began his stellar career when as a 15-year-old, he gained entry with a forged press pass and photographed John Lennon and Yoko Ono, in the Amsterdam Hilton during their famous ‘Bed-in For Peace, and going on to photograph countless stars, and over 250 album covers, including Rory’s Best Of.

Gallagher, of course, bought his first Fender Strat in Crowley’s music store, just a few doors away in what is now Son of a Bun, and he was a regular in O’Donoghue’s pub on trips back to Cork, just around the corner on Bridge St, in what is now the recently opened cocktail bar and restaurant, Paladar.

Gallagher’s will not only launch the in-house exhibition but will offer a Gallagher-inspired day time menu—including an Against The Grain veal steak dish—as Govert shares stories of his time photographing the Leeside legend. Dining runs until 8pm followed by live music from the Cosmics, dipping into the Gallagher repertoire.

Rua’s Owner Alice Tevlin, creator of the Lactation Cookie, with her baby son, Kitt.

Super snacks

One of the less appealing aspects of the Irish industrial dairy sector is that a country which is responsible for just 5% of global milk production, produces up to 20% of baby formula and markets it — with full state backing — very aggressively abroad, including in developing countries, even as state health and nutritional advice for young mothers in this country is that breast is best, that babies fed on a mother’s own breast milk fare so much better in so many ways.

All three of The Menu’s progeny were raised on breast milk and he is very grateful indeed that this was possible. He also realises it can be very demanding and sometimes, sadly, impossible, so believes lactating mums need all the support they can get, and a new Lactation Cookie from Rua Food, Dublin-based purveyors of award-winning all natural wholefood and plant-based sweet treats to cafés and consumers all over Ireland is a tasty supersnack for mums on the run, a chocolate oatmeal cookie containing Irish oats, linseed (golden flaxseed) and brewer’s yeast from the Wicklow Hops Company.

Spice trail

Dublin’s Doolally Indian restaurant, celebrate (March 6-9) the Indian festival of Holi, saying farewell to winter and welcoming spring and is synonymous with vibrant colour. That colour will very much be in evidence in the venue’s decor, a brand new cocktail menu and other surprises while Executive Head Chef Shloke Chhabra will be doing likewise on the plate with seven Holi specials, including Lamb Boti Kebab, Dahl Bhalla, lentil fritters and a very special Home-style Chicken Curry using his mum’s recipe.

Bookings at Doolally: doolally.ie or on (01) 533 7562.

Five star feast

Farnham Estate is stepping up its culinary offering in its Cedar Rooms restaurant where newly appointed and justly-lauded head chef Phillipe Farineau has arrived into the kitchens to set about really putting the estate on the plate.

Formerly of Ashford Castle, Mount Falcon and The K Club, Phillipe’s glittering career has earned the Frenchman his own place in the Irish culinary history and he plans to present menus of simple, elegant dishes rooted in the estate’s own gardens and grounds, employing their herbs and vegetables along with a host of fine ingredients and produce from Ireland’s specialty food producers and suppliers.

Folláin’s Passionfruit Curd, The Menu’s food pick for this week

TODAY’S SPECIAL

In those early ‘hairshirt’ days of the new year when The Menu atoned for all manner of egregious gastronomical transgressions over the Yuletide all manner of edible delights were proscribed for a spell as he ‘righted the ship’ and restored equilibrium to the temple that is his body, and high on the blacklist were biscuits, cakes and desserts. To be fair, not only did The Menu hold fast to his regimen but actually embraced it and took solace in other fine if less guilty pleasures but The Menu is not at heart an ‘all or nothing’ type of fellow and when a ‘reward’ for his endeavours was appropriate he turned to a beloved childhood treat, or at least a variation of same.

As a boy child, The Menu would very happily sit down, sometimes even rising in the middle night when the entire house slumbered, and consume almost half a loaf of toasted bread slathered with lemon curd. Now, The Menu is very partial to some of the fine and creatively assembled jams and other jarred sweet pleasures from the Ó Folláin stable, produced in Coolea, in West Cork, but he was especially taken with their Passionfruit Curd, made simply from Irish butter and free range eggs and sugar and fine fruit.

Yes, it was exquisite on toast, even more so, on oat cakes and when those same oat cakes had an added layer of Tullahay Farm cream cheese, we were approaching cheesecake territory while remaining within the letter of The Menu’s own temporary dietary fatwa. And, it was while consuming same with a biting and beautiful espresso that The Menu conceived of an actual passionfruit and vanilla cream cheesecake, employing the Ó Folláin Passionfruit Curd as a principle ingredient. Once the food fatwa was lifted, he set about realising his conception in all its exquisite glory, making such a hog of himself that the fatwa was immediately re-imposed to run for another two weeks!