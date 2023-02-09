Caitríona Redmond: Save time in the kitchen with my roasted vegetable pasta recipe

Being clever in the kitchen means knowing when to use an appliance and how to make the most of the time it is on.
It looks like there is an increase in the cost of pasta on the way. Dunnes Stores led the way and I expect the other supermarkets to follow suit.
If you used a clubcard this week you’d save a full €1 on the cost of our shopping basket in Tesco thanks to discounts that are only available for members of their discount club.
This week’s recipes are all about saving you time in the kitchen and maximising the cooking space, keeping energy costs down. By preparing double the vegetables you will have a batch of ingredients already cooked to use a second day in a completely different meal. I use a lot of seasonal root vegetables because they are Irish and good value. There’s also a tray of softer vegetables (yes I know a tomato is a fruit) because roasting soft or squishy produce uses up what’s past it’s best.
I’m finding that the quality of produce I buy in the supermarket is just not good enough to last me more than 2 days at the moment. It’s incredibly frustrating to buy peppers on a Friday and have them borderline unusable on a Sunday isn’t it? I’m not on my own either, I polled my instagram followers this week and at the time of writing, 66% of them were finding fresh fruits and vegetables were very poor quality and not lasting for them either. There are many reasons why this is happening but at least if you know how to use up products that are poor quality there’s less chance of having to throw them into the compost bin and consequently lose money.
Paprika chicken with vegetables
This recipe is all about saving you time in the kitchen and maximising the cooking space, keeping energy costs down
Servings4
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 1 hours 30 mins
Total Time 1 hours 50 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 medium chicken
1 butternut squash, peeled and cut into chunks
4 large carrots, peeled and cut into chunks
2 parsnips, peeled and cut into chunks
2 medium onions, peeled and cut into chunks
1 punnet cherry tomatoes, halved
2 large peppers, cut into chunks
7/8 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks
For the seasoning:
1 tbsp paprika
1 tsp salt
1 tsp white pepper
1 tsp garlic powder
3 tbsp olive oil (yes I know this sounds a lot but it has to go a long way!)
Method
Preheat your (fan) oven to 170°C. Combine the seasoning ingredients in a large bowl and set to one side. Line 3 baking trays with non stick baking paper.
Take Tray 1: Put the chicken on the tray (do not wash the chicken). Take 1 teaspoon of the seasoning mixture and rub it onto the skin of the chicken. Put Tray 1 in the oven immediately.
Take Tray 2: Put the root vegetables on this tray; butternut squash, carrots, and parsnips. Take 1 tablespoon of the seasoning mixture and pour it over chunks of vegetables. Mix the vegetables well so they are coated in the seasoning.
Take Tray 3: Put the soft items on this tray; tomatoes, peppers, and onions. Repeat the steps with the seasoning mixture.
The Large Bowl: There should be a small amount of seasoning left in the large bowl. Take the potatoes and toss them in this mixture. If you don’t want roast potatoes with your dinner, just make mashed potatoes as normal and skip this step.
After Tray 1 has been in the oven for 30 minutes, open the oven and carefully spoon the coated potatoes into the baking tray beside the chicken. Put Tray 2 in the oven.
Let the trays cook in the oven for another 30 minutes then now add the third tray to the oven.
Remove the chicken and roasted vegetables from the oven and serve your roast paprika chicken but reserve half of Tray 2 & Tray 3 for tomorrow. And don’t forget to pick any leftover chicken from the bones for the following day as well.
Roasted vegetable pasta
This dish is quick and easy to prepare
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
500g pasta
1 bag of baby spinach
50g butter (olive oil is fine here too)
Leftover roasted vegetables
Leftover Chicken
Method
Boil some water and cook the pasta according to the instructions on the packet.
1 minute before your pasta is ready, lash spinach into the boiling water with the pasta. It'll only take a minute to cook.
Strain away the pasta and spinach, leaving the hob on. Return the (empty) saucepan to the hob and put the butter, seasoning, leftover vegetables and chicken into the empty saucepan. Pour the pasta and spinach on top. Stir well so that all the ingredients are combined and heated through. Serve immediately.
If you have any leftovers allow to cool to room temperature and stir through a tablespoon of mayonnaise with a teaspoon of lemon juice. Cover and chill then enjoy for lunch the following day.