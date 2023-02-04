Derval O'Rourke: This lentil and pear salad is a great healthy heart option

- Age
- Fitness and activity levels
- Being a smoker
- Having cardiovascular disease, high cholesterol or diabetes
- Air temperature
- Body position (standing up or lying down, for example)
- Emotions
- Body size
- Medications
- 50%-70% — Moderate — This is basic endurance. It is sustainable for long periods of exercise and fat burning.
- 70%-85% — Vigorous — This is to improve aerobic fitness and muscle strength.
- 85%-95% — High Intensity or Anaerobic — This is very intense and can increase speed.
Lentil and pear salad
This salad is a lovely healthy heart option.
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
1 tin cooked green lentils, drained
1 tin of pears, in natural juice
large bunch of rocket
handful fresh mint, roughly torn
100g feta cheese, crumbled
For the dressing:
2 tbsp Olive oil
1 tbsp white wine vinegar
Method
Add all ingredients, except the olive oil and vinegar, to a large mixing bowl. Toss well to combine.
In a small bowl whisk together the olive oil and white wine vinegar.
Drizzle the dressing over the salad and serve with some fresh bread on the side.