Darina Allen: Make the most of the season with my versatile roasted winter vegetable recipe 

Oh, this really is a tough time of the year for many, the month of reckoning after the Christmas splurge and all for what? Can we even remember what we spent a lot of our hard-earned cash on or the presents we got? It’s an especially good time of the year to get creative in the kitchen, using inexpensive but deliciously satisfying ingredients in response to the cost-of-living crisis that’s spooking us all. So back to basics…
Venison and Jerusalem artichoke stew with gremolata
There is lots of delicious venison around at present but a shoulder of lamb or goat (if you can get it) also works excellently in this recipe.
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 10 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
900g (2lbs) potatoes, peeled and cut into 4cm (1 1/2 inch) cubes
2-3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
250g (9oz) onions, sliced or roughly chopped
250g (9oz) leeks, sliced
3 cloves garlic
500g (18oz) artichokes, peeled and sliced crossways into 1cm (1/2 inch)
500g (18oz) carrots, peeled and sliced crossways into 1cm (1/2 inch)
1 teaspoon salt
900g (2lbs) venison or lamb shoulder cut into 2cm (3/4 inch) cubes
1.5 litres (2 1/2 pints) venison, lamb or chicken stock
1 sprig of thyme
To Serve
Gremolata
Season 900g (2lbs) potato cubes well with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Method
Heat the olive oil in a frying pan, add the onion and crushed garlic, toss and add the carrots and Jerusalem artichokes. Stir and cook for 4-5 minutes until just beginning to colour at the edges.
Transfer to a casserole. Add the venison or lamb and toss in batches over a high heat. Add to the casserole with the stock and the sprigs of thyme and rosemary.
Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer for 30 minutes. Add the diced potatoes, season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and continue to cook for 15-30 minutes or until the meat and vegetables are cooked (lamb cooks faster than venison). Remove the thyme and parsley.
Taste and correct the seasoning and sprinkle with gremolata or just chopped parsley.
Swede turnips with caramelised onions
Swede turnips are so versatile, brilliant value and take on lots of flavours.
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 10 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
900g (2lbs) swede turnips
salt and lots of freshly ground pepper
50-110g (2-4oz) butter
caramelised Onions
Garnish
finely chopped parsley
Method
Peel the turnip thickly in order to remove the thick outside skin. Cut into 2cm (3/4 inch) cubes approx. Put into a high sided saucepan.
Cover with water. Add a good pinch of salt, bring to the boil and cook until soft – this can take between 45-60 minutes. Strain off the excess water, mash the turnips well and beat in the butter.
Taste and season with lots of freshly ground pepper and more salt if necessary. Garnish with parsley, sprinkle with caramelised onions and serve piping hot.
Roast Winter vegetables
A versatile technique that can be vegetarian or vegan with added tofu, or you can include chunks of bacon or spicy sausage.
Servings8
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 40 mins
Total Time 45 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
2kg (4 1/2lbs) winter vegetables of your choice from:
carrots, peeled and cut into 4cm (1 1/2 inch) pieces
parsnips, peeled and cut into 4cm (1 1/2 inch) pieces
pumpkin or butternut squash, peeled and cut into 4cm (1 1/2 inch) pieces
Jerusalem artichokes, peeled and cut into 4cm (1 1/2 inch) pieces
red or white onion, peeled and cut into wedges of quarters or sixths, depending on size
leeks, cut into 2.5cm (1 inch) rounds
beetroot, peeled and cut into 4cm (1 1/2 inch) pieces
celeriac, peeled and cut into 4cm (1 1/2 inch) pieces
8 garlic cloves, unpeeled
extra virgin olive oil
1-2 tbsp rosemary and/or thyme, freshly chopped
flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Preheat the oven to 230°C/450°F/Gas Mark 8.
Toss the prepared vegetables into the gratin dish, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with freshly chopped herbs. Toss well so each chunk is lightly coated. Roast for 30-40 minutes, tossing occasionally, or until the vegetables are fully cooked and starting to caramelize at the edges. Serve immediately.
Tuck in as soon as the roast vegetables come out of the oven, if they sit around in or out of the oven, they’ll quickly go soggy and you may wonder why you bothered.
Berkeley’s Chez Panisse, Ken's Artisan Bakery in Portland and Stissing House in upstate New York: pastry chef Suzanne Nelson has honed her skills at some of the best places and with the best chefs. While working at Ken’s — owned by Ken Forkish, author of the best-selling artisan bread book Flour Water Salt Yeast— she was lead in the viennoiserie section.
During her time there, the bakery was included in Food & Wine Magazine’s round-up of The Best Croissants in America (with special mention for their pistachio frangipane croissants) as well as being a finalist for the James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Baker awards. Three years at Alice Waters’ Chez Panisse followed, as Suzanne focused on daily changing desserts using the seasonal and local, sustainably farmed ingredients that the establishment is noted for. Most recently, Suzanne moved to the Hudson Valley to work with chef and restaurateur Clare de Boer of New York’s King for the opening of Stissing House, garnering press attention for her “modified classics like rum-roasted pineapple with vanilla ice cream,” coconut cake and jumbo rhubarb crumble. For this class, Suzanne will demonstrate some of her show-stopping dessert classics, teach you how to make the most of seasonal ingredients and explain the best way of improvising when essential components turn up late or unusable.
- For more information, see www.cookingisfun.ie
A belated congratulation to Kells Gin for scooping Gold at the Global Gin Masters 2022 in December.
A lockdown project with the assistance of Listoke Distillery, Kells Gin is the brainchild of brother and sister duo, Vincent and Olivia Duff in Kells. It was officially launched to the market in November 2021. Much time and consideration has been invested into the range of botanicals, local ingredients and citrus led notes that give Kells Gin its unique traits as a premium bespoke craft gin.
- For more information, see www.kellsgin.ie
Seed Week runs from 6 – 10 February 2023 and Seed Gathering runs from 11 – 12 February just to remind us to pick up some salad and veggie seeds to get started.
My Brown Envelope Seeds Catalogue arrived today — www.brownenvelopeseeds.com
So many tempting varieties I’m particularly excited about — pea and salad leaves. Some of the heirloom tomatoes — Tangidel, Sungold F1 which has a superb flavour plus squash, corn and beans.