Michelle Darmody: Make the most of in-season fruit with my Seville orange pie recipe 

Seville oranges have a bitterness more akin to limes than the more standard sweet orange. Their season stretches from December to February, and they are the best oranges for making traditional marmalade.

They are knobbly and rather thick-skinned, and it is this skin that gives the marmalade. Its distinctive flavour because you use all of fruit, flesh, pith and skin to make the amber preserve. It is not just the flavour that makes Seville oranges ideal for marmalade; they are very high in pectin which helps it to set.