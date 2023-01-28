Michelle Darmody: Make the most of in-season fruit with my Seville orange pie recipe 

Seville oranges have a bitterness more akin to limes than the more standard sweet orange. Their season stretches from December to February, and they are the best oranges for making traditional marmalade.
Seville orange pie
Servings8
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
For the base:
100g butter, melted
300g gingernut biscuits, finely crushed
For the filling:
10g golden caster sugar
3 egg yolks
150mls Seville orange juice and the zest of 4 oranges
a tin sweet, condensed milk (397g)
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C. Line an 8-inch round tin with parchment, I use either a loose base or spring form tin.
Stir the finely crushed biscuits through the butter making sure they are completely coated. Press the base down into your tin with your hands bringing it up the sides so you form a tart case. Bake for 10 minutes until golden. Set aside to cool completely.
Heat your oven to 180°C again and make the filling by putting the sugar, egg yolks, zest and condensed milk into a large bowl and whisking until it has doubled in volume. Stir the juice.
Scoop the filling into the cooled tart case and bake for 20 minutes until almost set but with a slight wobble. Allow to cool in the tin before removing and decorating as you wish.
Marmalade biscuits
This recipe makes 10 biscuits that are great with a cup of tea.
Servings10
Preparation Time 2 hours 0 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 2 hours 10 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
100g cold butter, cubed
200g plain flour, sieved
100g golden caster sugar
1 small egg lightly beaten
3 tbsp thick marmalade
Method
Rub the butter into the flour, and sugar until it looks like rough breadcrumbs. Slowly add the egg to bring the dough together. Wrap it in baking parchment and place it into the fridge for two hours, or overnight.
Preheat your oven to 180°C and line two large flat baking trays with parchment.
Roll the dough to about 5 millimetre in thickness and cut out 20 circles. Place 10 of them onto one of the baking trays. Cut stars out of the centre of the other 10 and place them on the other tray.
Bake for about 10 minutes until golden. Once cool enough to handle place on a wire rack to cool completely.
Spoon some marmalade onto the full circles and place the other biscuits on top.