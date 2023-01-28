Darina Allen: Go retro with my Ballymaloe cheese fondue — plus a tasty Cashel Blue salad

Lá Fhéile Bríde is one of my favourite days of the year, a quintessentially Irish celebration. It marks the beginning of spring, the season of hope when nature wakes up and begins to leap back into life and seed-sowing begins.
Ballymaloe cheese fondue
Cheese fondue is so retro but terrific fun.
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 5 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
2 tbsp dry white wine
2 small cloves of garlic, crushed
2 tsp Ballymaloe Tomato Relish or any tomato chutney
2 tsp freshly chopped parsley
175g (6oz) grated mature Cheddar cheese
To Serve
crusty white bread
Method
Put the white wine and the rest of the ingredients into a fondue pot or small saucepan and stir.
Just before serving, put over a low heat until the cheese melts and begins to bubble – a couple of minutes.
Put the pot over the fondue stove and serve immediately.
Provide each guest with fresh bread or a rustic baguette crisped up in a hot oven. They will also need a fondue fork and an ordinary fork.
A salad of Cashel Blue cheese with chargrilled pears and spiced candied nuts
Cashel Blue is the original Irish blue cheese made by Jane and Louis Grubb near Fethard in Co Tipperary but other mild blue cheese like Crozier may also be used.
Servings8
Preparation Time 20 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
A selection of salad leaves. If possible, it should include curly endive and watercress.
For the spiced candied nuts:
75g (3oz) sugar
1/4 tsp freshly ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp freshly ground coriander
a pinch of freshly ground star anise
100g (3 1/2oz) walnut halves
For the dressing:
2 tbsp red wine vinegar
6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, we use Mani or extra virgin organic olive oil from Greece
salt and freshly ground pepper
3-4 ripe pears depending on size (Bartlet or Anjou)
ripe Cashel Blue Cheese
For the garnish:
chervil sprigs
Method
- Gently wash and carefully dry the lettuce. Put into a bowl, cover and refrigerate.
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
Spread the walnuts in a single layer on a baking tray and toast them for 4 or 5 minutes just until they smell rich and nutty. Meanwhile, mix the sugar with the spices. Spread over the base of a frying pan in an even layer. Scatter the walnut halves on top.
Cook over a medium heat until the sugar melts and starts to colour. Carefully rotate the pan until the walnuts are completely coated with the amber coloured spicy caramel.
Turn out onto a silpat mat or silicone paper or an oil baking tray. Allow to cool and harden. (Store in an airtight container until later if necessary).
Whisk all the ingredients together for the dressing, pour into a jam jar, cover and store until needed.
Heat a grill pan on a high flame. Peel, quarter and core the pears. Toss in a little sunflower oil, grill on both sides and then on the rounded side.
To Serve: Cut the cheese into cubes or small wedges. Sprinkle the salad leaves with the dressing and toss gently until the leaves glisten. Taste and add more seasoning if necessary.
Divide the salad between the plates making a little mound in the centre. Slice each chargrilled pear in half lengthwise and tuck 3 pieces in between the leaves. Scatter with a few cubes of Cashel Blue and some spice candied walnuts. Sprinkle with a few sprigs of chervil and serve.
Ardsallagh or St. Tola’s goat cheese and thyme leaf soufflé
Bake this soufflé until golden and puffy in a shallow oval dish instead of the traditional soufflé bowl; it makes a perfect lunch or supper dish.
Servings6
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
75g (3oz) butter
40g (1 1/2 oz) flour
300ml (10fl oz) cream
300ml (10fl oz) milk
a few slices of carrot
sprig of thyme, a few parsley stalks and a little scrap of bay leaf
1 small onion, quartered
5 eggs free range organic, separated
110g (4oz) crumbled goat cheese, Ardsallagh or St. Tola’s goat cheese
75g (3oz) Gruyére cheese
50g (2oz) mature Coolea farmhouse cheese, grated (Parmesan may also be used)
a good pinch of salt, cayenne, freshly ground pepper and nutmeg
2 tsp fresh thyme leaves
Garnish
thyme flowers if available
30cm (12 inch) shallow oval dish (not a soufflé dish) or 6 individual wide soup bowls with a rim
Method
Preheat the oven to 230°C/450°F/Gas Mark 8.
Brush the bottom and sides of the dish with melted butter.
Put the cream and milk into a saucepan, add a few slices of carrot, a quartered onion, 4 or 5 peppercorns and the fresh herbs. Bring slowly to the boil and allow to infuse for 10 minutes. Strain and discard the flavourings, (we rinse them off and throw them into the stockpot if there is one on the go.)
Melt the butter, add the flour and cook for a minute or two. Whisk in the strained cream and milk, bring to the boil and whisk until it thickens. Cool slightly. Add the egg yolks, goat cheese, grated Gruyére and most of the grated Coolea (or Parmesan if using.)
Season with salt, freshly ground pepper, cayenne and nutmeg. Taste and correct seasoning. Whisk the egg whites stiffly and fold them gently into the mixture to make a loose consistency. Put the mixture into the prepared dish, scatter the thyme leaves on top and sprinkle with the remaining Coolea or Parmesan cheese.
Cook for 12-15 minutes, or until the sides and top are nicely puffed up and golden, the centre should still be creamy. Garnish with thyme flowers.
Serve immediately on warm plates with a good green salad.
To celebrate the new holiday in honour of St. Brigid’s Day, chef Anna Haugh at Conrad Dublin has created a special dish on the menu incorporating products only made by women, served on a female-made plate and paired with a female winemaker. The dish will feature on the menu all week celebrating St. Brigid’s Day. Bravo Anna!
A brand-new growing season so it’s time to order seeds. Do your best to source organic seeds for maximum flavour and nutrient density.
Get together with a few pals, make a list and allocate 5 or 6 plants each, then share knowledge and produce. Communal growing is fun!
- Brown Envelope Seeds @brownenvelopeseeds
- The Organic Centre @the_organic_centre
- Seed Savers @irishseedsavers.ie
- See GIY Ireland (Grow It Yourself) for tons of brilliant gowning tips @giyireland
A collective group of Volun-TREE individuals, schools and associations committed to be part of a climate change solution — one tree at a time. Now in their third challenging planting season, Easy Treesie is on track to reach their goal: 1 million trees planted by 2023-2024 with Ireland’s 1 million Irish school children and their communities.
- For more information, see www.easytreesie.com