Michelle Darmody: Three cosy pudding recipes for a delicious after-dinner treat

On a cold, windy evening a warm pudding can cheer up the best of us. These hearty after-dinner treats can be popped into a still-warm oven after dinner or to accompany another dish while roasting.

The vermicelli pudding is a take on a rice pudding but made with thin noodles instead. It has an interesting texture, along the lines of sago pudding, but the nutmeg, cake spice and zest give it a warm winter feel. The vermicelli is broken into small pieces before stirring it through the sweet, milky liquid, then baked until it is golden on top.

Chocolate and cherries are one of those winning combinations, and the rich ooziness of the pudding makes the combination extra special. It should be baked just enough so the top is crisp, but the centre is still soft and squidgy.

Chocolate Cherry Pudding recipe by:Michelle Darmody Chocolate and cherries are one of those winning combinations Servings 4 Preparation Time  15 mins Cooking Time  25 mins Total Time  40 mins Course  Baking Ingredients 100g butter, melted

130g golden caster sugar

2 eggs, whisked

35g plain flour, sieved

25g cocoa powder, sieved

60g dark chocolate, broken into small even sized pieces

200g cherries, destoned

a handful of slivered almonds Method Preheat your oven to 190°C. Mix the butter and sugar and gently add the whisked eggs. Add in the sieved flour and cocoa powder until combined. Stir in the chocolate pieces. Scoop the mixture into an oven-proof dish, the mixture should be about two inches thick. Sprinkle the cherries and almonds on top. Bake for about 25 minutes until crispy on the top but still squidgy in the centre.

Vermicelli Pudding recipe by:Michelle Darmody Vermicelli pudding is a take on a rice pudding but made with thin noodles instead. Servings 6 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  40 mins Total Time  50 mins Course  Baking Ingredients 250g vermicelli

2 eggs, lightly beaten

100mls cream

180g melted butter

20g light muscovado sugar

50g golden raisins

zest of 2 oranges

zest of a lemon

½ tsp mixed cake spice

½ tsp nutmeg Method Cook the vermicelli in boiling water for about four minutes, until soft. Drain and set aside. Beat the eggs, cream, melted butter, sugar, zest and spices. Toss the vermicelli in the liquid and scoop it all into an oven-proof dish, about 2 litres in volume. Bake for about 40 minutes at 180°C until it has begun to set, and the top is golden.

Chocolate banana bread and butter pudding recipe by:Michelle Darmody A comforting treat for a cold evening Servings 8 Preparation Time  15 mins Cooking Time  40 mins Total Time  55 mins Course  Baking Ingredients 8 thick slices of old bread, crusts removed and cut into triangles

50g soft butter

280mls cream

270mls milk

5 egg yolks

2 tbsp light muscovado sugar

75g dark chocolate pieces

2 ripe bananas, sliced Method Preheat your oven to 180°C. Butter each side of the triangles of bread and set aside. Heat the cream and milk over a low heat until it starts to shiver, this happens just before it boils. Set it aside. Whisk the egg yolks and sugar until pale. Very slowly add the slightly cooled cream mixture, whisking as you do. Place a layer of about half of the bread into the base of an oven proof dish, overlapping each slice at the edges. Pour in about a third of the egg mixture. Make a layer with the banana and chocolate then top this with the rest of the buttered bread. Pour the rest of the egg mixture over the bread. Bake for about 40 minutes until it is heated through and golden on top.