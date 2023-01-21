Michelle Darmody: Three cosy pudding recipes for a delicious after-dinner treat

When the weather is cold, these are perfect for popping into the oven
Sat, 21 Jan, 2023 - 02:00
Michelle Darmody

On a cold, windy evening a warm pudding can cheer up the best of us. These hearty after-dinner treats can be popped into a still-warm oven after dinner or to accompany another dish while roasting.

The vermicelli pudding is a take on a rice pudding but made with thin noodles instead. It has an interesting texture, along the lines of sago pudding, but the nutmeg, cake spice and zest give it a warm winter feel. The vermicelli is broken into small pieces before stirring it through the sweet, milky liquid, then baked until it is golden on top.

Chocolate and cherries are one of those winning combinations, and the rich ooziness of the pudding makes the combination extra special. It should be baked just enough so the top is crisp, but the centre is still soft and squidgy.

Chocolate Cherry Pudding

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Chocolate and cherries are one of those winning combinations

Chocolate Cherry Pudding

Servings

4

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

40 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 100g butter, melted

  • 130g golden caster sugar

  • 2 eggs, whisked

  • 35g plain flour, sieved

  • 25g cocoa powder, sieved

  • 60g dark chocolate, broken into small even sized pieces

  • 200g cherries, destoned

  • a handful of slivered almonds

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 190°C.

  2. Mix the butter and sugar and gently add the whisked eggs. Add in the sieved flour and cocoa powder until combined. Stir in the chocolate pieces.

  3. Scoop the mixture into an oven-proof dish, the mixture should be about two inches thick. Sprinkle the cherries and almonds on top. Bake for about 25 minutes until crispy on the top but still squidgy in the centre.

Vermicelli Pudding

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Vermicelli pudding is a take on a rice pudding but made with thin noodles instead.

Vermicelli Pudding

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

40 mins

Total Time

50 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 250g vermicelli

  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten

  • 100mls cream

  • 180g melted butter

  • 20g light muscovado sugar

  • 50g golden raisins

  • zest of 2 oranges

  • zest of a lemon

  • ½ tsp mixed cake spice

  • ½ tsp nutmeg

Method

  1. Cook the vermicelli in boiling water for about four minutes, until soft. Drain and set aside.

  2. Beat the eggs, cream, melted butter, sugar, zest and spices.

  3. Toss the vermicelli in the liquid and scoop it all into an oven-proof dish, about 2 litres in volume.

  4. Bake for about 40 minutes at 180°C until it has begun to set, and the top is golden.

Chocolate banana bread and butter pudding

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

A comforting treat for a cold evening

Chocolate banana bread and butter pudding

Servings

8

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

40 mins

Total Time

55 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 8 thick slices of old bread, crusts removed and cut into triangles

  • 50g soft butter

  • 280mls cream

  • 270mls milk

  • 5 egg yolks

  • 2 tbsp light muscovado sugar

  • 75g dark chocolate pieces

  • 2 ripe bananas, sliced

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C.

  2. Butter each side of the triangles of bread and set aside.

  3. Heat the cream and milk over a low heat until it starts to shiver, this happens just before it boils. Set it aside.

  4. Whisk the egg yolks and sugar until pale. Very slowly add the slightly cooled cream mixture, whisking as you do.

  5. Place a layer of about half of the bread into the base of an oven proof dish, overlapping each slice at the edges. Pour in about a third of the egg mixture. Make a layer with the banana and chocolate then top this with the rest of the buttered bread. Pour the rest of the egg mixture over the bread.

  6. Bake for about 40 minutes until it is heated through and golden on top.

