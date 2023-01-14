Michelle Darmody: Try my hazelnut and apricot cookies for a tasty energy boost

We could all probably do with an energy boost at this time of year
Sat, 14 Jan, 2023 - 02:00
Michelle Darmody

It has been a while since we had the warmth of the summer sun to give us a little pep.

A sweet bake, packed with natural sugars and dried fruits can help with the January slump.

Cold butter is required for the date and ginger square recipe and soft butter is used in the cookie recipe.

The texture of the butter does have an effect on the end result. Cold butter works excellently in recipes such as scones, crumbles or pastry, when you want the bake to be crisp or flaky.

Soft butter incorporates with the other ingredients more effectively. The softness helps to trap air bubbles and can make a resulting bake softer or fluffier.

Hazelnut and apricot cookies

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

These cookies are the perfect energy boost during dull days.

Servings

12

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

35 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 100g of soft butter

  • 40g of light muscovado sugar

  • 50g of mashed banana

  • 1 tsp of vanilla

  • 1 egg, lightly beaten

  • 100g of porridge oats

  • 25g of ground almonds

  • 1 tsp of baking powder, sieved

  • 100g of spelt flour

  • 60g of hazelnuts, lightly roasted and chopped

  • 60g of dried apricots, chopped

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180 degrees and line two large flat baking trays with parchment.

  2. Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Stir in the mashed banana, vanilla and egg until combined.

  3. Add in the oats and ground almonds.

  4. Combine the flour and baking powder well and add these to the dough, then stir in the hazelnuts and apricots.

  5. Scoop 12 spoons of the dough onto the baking sheets and form them into discs.

  6. Bake for about 20 minutes until lightly golden. Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Date and ginger squares

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

A sweet bake, packed with natural sugars and dried fruits can help with the January slump.

Servings

6

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

40 mins

Total Time

55 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 260g of chopped dates

  • 330mls of water

  • 175g of whole meal flour, sieved

  • 3 tsp of ground ginger

  • ½ tsp of baking powder, sieved

  • 100g of light muscovado sugar

  • 100g of porridge oats

  • 175g of cold butter, cubed

Method

  1. Preheat your oven and line a 9-inch square cake tin with parchment.

  2. Place the dates and water into a saucepan and gently simmer for about ten minutes until the mixture is soft and thick. Set aside to cool.

  3. Mix the flour, 2 teaspoons of ginger and the baking powder together, add in the sugar and oats. Rub in the cold butter until the mixture looks like rough breadcrumbs.

  4. Press half of the mixture into the base of the prepared tin. Spread the date mixture on top and then add the rest of the oat mixture pressing gently with your hands. Sprinkle the rest of the ginger on top and bake for about 40 minutes until it has started to turn golden.

