Michelle Darmody: Light and fruity snacking for the New Year

Baked apple crisps can be sliced and added to granola, eaten with porridge of used to decorate cakes. However, I usually enjoy them on their own as a snack. If you prefer you can sprinkle them with some spices as they are drying out, cinnamon or mixed cake spice both work nicely, and your kitchen will smell wonderful as they bake.

Frozen yoghurt is a very quick snack to make and is refreshing after the excesses of Christmas. You can add any soft frozen fruits, cherries work very well, or I often use a mixture of berries. It is best to take the yoghurt out of the freezer a good ten minutes before serving. A warm ice cream scoop dipped into some recently boiled water is helpful for spooning it out. Baked Apple Crisps recipe by:Michelle Darmody If you prefer you can sprinkle these with some spices as they are drying out, cinnamon or mixed cake spice both work nicely, and your kitchen will smell wonderful as they bake. Servings 6 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  60 mins Total Time  1 hours 10 mins Course  Dessert Cuisine  European Ingredients 6 large apples - Granny Smiths or a similar hard apple are good Method Core the apples and slice them very thinly. I slice them right through the centre as it gives a nice disc shape. Lay the apple slices out on your baking trays. It is good not to overlap them too much. Place them into your oven for an hour. You can check them every now and then and shuffle them slightly to prevent too much browning. After you turn off the oven leave the apples inside to continue drying. Frozen Yogurt recipe by:Michelle Darmody Servings 4 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  5 hours 0 mins Total Time  5 hours 10 mins Course  Dessert Ingredients 300g frozen berries

140g plain yoghurt, Greek yoghurt is a good option

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp honey Method Blitz all of the ingredients together until smooth. Scoop into a freezer-proof dish and place into the freezer until hardened. Remove from the freezer at least ten minutes before serving.