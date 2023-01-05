Caitríona Redmond: My Napoli-inspired one-pot recipe for pasta with potatoes

It’s that time of the year again. I chat with a friend, and they ask, ‘Have you stuck to your New Year’s resolutions? Wait until I tell you mine.’

I love the optimism of a resolution, of setting an intention to change your life incrementally by implementing a change.

These first two weeks of January are when we will most likely fall off the wagon from our habits. It might be too cold today to go for a long walk, or you just felt like you needed that extra slice of toast with melted butter. Delectable.

I accept that my life is perfectly imperfect. Acceptance deftly sidesteps the need to change by using a resolution. I can change what I’m doing whenever I want to or need to, and I can start today or anytime in the future that suits me.

The trouble with setting food or budgeting resolutions is that you can feel like a failure if and when you don’t succeed in cutting the food budget back a little bit or if you’ve had too much food waste this week.

You can change your behaviour in the shops and the kitchen today or tomorrow. Set the intention and change when you, and your budget, is ready. Trying sets you up for failure and all the feelings that come with it.

Life and the cost of living have thrown enough at us all; thank you very much. We can do without any other sticks to beat ourselves with at the moment, and that includes forgotten resolutions. The price of food is increasing; it’s unrealistic to try and save money on your grocery budget if it’s already at an all-time low.

I often hear professional chefs talking about having an ethos or philosophy. They say things like ‘we are a zero waste kitchen’ or ‘I only cook with the best of Irish food’. Both statements are laudable but aspirational for the home cook.

My philosophy is more: ‘If life gives you lemons look up 50-odd recipes to make with lemons and then slice them and enjoy a glass of iced lemon water because I do not have the energy today.’

If you have made a kitchen resolution this year and you feel like it’s already beyond your reach that’s okay and perfectly normal.

Of course, I believe I can change, but honestly, sometimes it’s just too exhausting to make changes when there is an awful lot of other stresses in your life.

I believed I could, but I had the laundry, a dinner to cook, homework to supervise, school runs, a job to work at, family to take care of, bills to pay, and plenty of other things on my mind. So I didn’t. But, I might another time when I’m ready.

Money Saving Tips

I’m making myself a picnic for lunch every day

I’m making myself a picnic for lunch every day even though I’m still working from home. It sounds like I am treating myself royally and honestly if I don’t treat myself like a VIP, who will?

By making a box of items I’d like to eat the following day along with a packed lunch I save money because there’s less press-diving to see what I can nibble on. I just grab my box and eat from it on my breaks, just like I was in a regular business office.

Sometimes when I do up a meal plan for a few days I concentrate on the dinners, and make sure the kids are sorted for lunches but I can neglect to take care of myself and my needs. My picky lunchbox is not just saving me money but it’s also an act of self-care.

Pasta with potatoes recipe by:Caitriona Redmond This cold weather comfort meal cooks in one pot meaning less energy consumed and less washing up Servings 4 Preparation Time  5 mins Cooking Time  20 mins Total Time  25 mins Course  Main Cuisine  Irish Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil

1 white onion, finely chopped

2 medium carrots, finely chopped

2 sticks celery, finely chopped

3 rashers of streaky bacon roughly chopped

Salt & Pepper

3 large potatoes peeled and chopped into medium chunks

Hot water

200g dried pasta

100g Parmesan cheese, grated Method Place a large saucepan on a medium heat. Pour in the olive oil, then onions, carrots, and celery. Stir for 2 mins. Add the chopped rashers and cook together for a further 5 mins. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in the chopped potatoes so that they are coated in the vegetable mix and seasoning. Pour hot water into the saucepan to cover the potatoes. Cover and bring the contents of the saucepan to a simmer for 10 minutes or until the potatoes just begin to get a little soft. Stir in the dried pasta, return the pot a simmer and cook for as long as the dried pasta needs to cook through (check the instructions). Once the pasta is cooked, turn off the heat and stir in the grated Parmesan cheese before serving.