Michelle Darmody: My recipe for a caraway bread that goes perfectly with leftover turkey 

Today may be the day for getting tomorrow’s dinner prepared and organised, but here are a few recipes that might come in handy over the rest of the holidays.
I really like the caraway bread, it works well with leftover turkey, some cranberry sauce or a slice of ham.
Caraway, which is related to fennel or cumin, has a very distinct, aromatic flavour that gives the bread a savoury feel.
Baked oats are a healthy, yet very tasty breakfast, one that needs the luxury of time that a holiday brings. This is a very adaptable dish; you can add some fresh berries or some more dried fruits.
The dried fruits swell and soften as the oats cook. You will know when the oats are baked as they will start to come away from the sides of the dish.
They can also be tested with a skewer, which should come out clean when they are baked through.
Baked oat breakfast
A quick and easy breakfast
Servings6
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 40 mins
Total Time 45 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
- 160g oats
a small handful of almonds, lightly toasted and chopped
a small handful of pecan nuts, lightly toasted and chopped
a handful golden sultanas
1 tsp vanilla
600mls milk
150mls cream
½ tbs maple syrup
a handful slivered almonds
Method
Preheat the oven to 170°C. Mix all the ingredients except the slivered almonds together in a large bowl and scoop it into an ovenproof dish. Sprinkle the slivered almonds on top and place in the oven for about 40 minutes, or until the oats have completely softened.
Caraway bread for turkey sandwiches
The caraway bread works well with leftover turkey, some cranberry sauce or a slice of ham.
Servings10
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 50 mins
Total Time 1 hours 10 mins
Course Side
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
- 400g plain flour, sieved
1 tsp bread soda, sieved
1 tsp caraway seeds
½ tsp sea salt
1 egg
enough buttermilk to make up 475mls along with the egg
45g of butter melted
Method
Line a large flat baking tray with parchment. Preheat your oven to 250°C.
Mix all of the dry ingredients until combined and make a well in the centre.
Crack the egg into a measuring jug and then pour in the buttermilk until you have 475mls. Stir in the melted butter. Add this to the dry ingredients and combine everything.
Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and knead slightly for a few seconds. Shape it into a round and place it on your baking tray. Make a cross in the top of the loaf with the back of a bread knife.
Place into the oven and bake for 15 minutes then turn the temperature down to 200°C and continue to bake for a further 35 minutes. When the loaf is baked through it should sound hollow when you tap the base.