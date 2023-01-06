Colm O'Gorman's recipe for Panettone French Toast is the perfect Nollaig na mBan brunch

Today is Nollaig na mBan, or Little Christmas, the day when the Christmas decorations come down, and when traditionally, on the basis that they did most if not all the work over Christmas, Irish women take the day off and men take over any household chores.

I would like to believe that men take on a much fairer share of work in the home these days, and that all the work of Christmas does not fall to women, but that may be a bit naïve on my part. Either way, today is traditionally the day to both take down the decorations and celebrate the women in your life.

Of course, by now most of us are back at work, so the decorations, and maybe even the celebrations, will have to wait until tomorrow.

You could start Saturday by treating the woman in your life to something delicious to eat. Apparently, roast goose is a traditional meal for Little Christmas, but after Christmas Day and the turkey and ham leftovers that followed, another big roast dinner might be a bit much.

Better instead perhaps to give your loved one a lie in tomorrow morning while everyone else takes down the decorations, and then cook her a great brunch.

If there are any kids in your house, you could get them involved in the cooking too. This French toast recipe would be perfect, it is quite simple to make but absolutely delicious, and it also uses up any panettone you may have left over from Christmas.

French Toast is known in France as ‘Pain perdu’ or ‘lost bread’, and as the name suggests, is a dish created to use up stale bread. Slightly stale bread works best for French Toast as it can soak up the delicious custard that the bread is soaked in before frying and still retain its shape and some texture.

Use slightly stale panettone, but if you have bought it fresh for this recipe, just cut a few slices and dry them out overnight on a wire rack or for thirty minutes in an oven heated to 150 Celsius.

I used an orange and chocolate panettone that I bought in Lidl, and it was fabulous in this dish, but you could use other flavours or even plain panettone. If you do not have panettone, some thickly sliced brioche would also work well.

This French Toast has a beautiful, rich custardy flavour, and the caramelised brown sugar adds an almost crème brûlée like finish. It is a magnificent brunch dish that is sure to delight and impress.

Serve this French Toast with fresh berries or a freshly made berry compote and some crispy smoked bacon on the side. If you have a sweet tooth, maple syrup would be delicious.