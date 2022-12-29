Caitriona Redmond: How to make soda farls and one-pot ham soup great for freezing

It’s almost the New Year. 2022 was another challenging year for most of us, and I’m not sorry to see it end.
You might be familiar with Olio, the food waste-sharing app, which is a clever way to share food that is past its sell by date. The food is still perfectly usable and the Olio Food Waste champions in your area volunteer to assist in redistribution.
What you may not know is that Olio also functions on a much more micro level. If you have half a jar of relish left over from Christmas that you may not use, you can share it with local Olio users. Not only is this a handy way of clearing out the presses and cupboards of food that would otherwise go to waste but you may also pick up a few coveted ingredients for free.
Soda Farls
Soda farls are nicest when freshly made with a runny egg on top and maybe a couple of bits of crispy bacon too
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
300g plain flour
165ml buttermilk
1 tsp baking soda
Pinch of salt
Flour for dusting
Method
Place a non-stick frying pan on the hob on a medium heat.
Put the flour, buttermilk, baking soda and salt in a large mixing bowl and mix together until you have a loose dough. I normally do the mixing with the back of a knife or a fork. The key is not to overwork the dough.
Pull the dough together into a ball with your hands and place on a well-dusted chopping board. Dust more flour over the top. Pat the ball down so that you get a flat, round shape, about 2cm in height. Cut the dough into quarters.
At this stage the frying pan should be at a constant medium heat. Put the four pieces onto the pan and allow them to cook until golden brown on the bottom.
At this stage flip the farls and cook again on the other side. You will notice that the sides may appear a little raw. Once the two big sides are cooked, turn all the farls on their side and rest against one another, turning until every edge is cooked.
Serve immediately.
Ham soup with dumplings
This ham soup with dumplings is a great one-pot meal. You could even freeze the cooking water a ham and reheat it to make the soup later
Servings5
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 45 mins
Total Time 60 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 litre ham cooking liquid/stock
1/2 turnip/swede, peeled and chopped
4 medium carrots, peeled and chopped
100g of dried soup mix
300g plain flour
1/2 tsp baking powder
2 spring onions/scallions finely chopped
30g melted butter
70ml cold water
400g shredded, cooked ham
Method
Take a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan with a firm lid. Pour in the stock, soup mix and chopped vegetables and bring to a simmer. Put the lid on and simmer for 20 minutes.
In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, scallions and melted butter. Then slowly pour in the cold water in quarters. Stir the mixture with a fork and stop adding water when you have a stiff dough.
Once the vegetables in the pot are cooked and tender, stir in the shredded ham. Shape the dough into small ping-pong-sized balls. Sit them on top of the soup. Put the lid back on the pot and simmer for 15 minutes. Using a large spoon, gently turn the dough over and simmer for a further 10 minutes.
Serve in large soup bowls and eat with a spoon.