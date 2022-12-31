Michelle Darmody: Use the last of Christmas leftovers for these breakfast and brunch recipes 

Ham and cheese filo parcels
The filo parcels can be adapted by using a different type of cheese or substituting some sundried-tomato pesto for the cranberry sauce
Servings12
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 45 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
200g ham diced
130g soft cheese like brie
1 tbsp cranberry sauce
about 175g of filo pastry sheets
20g of butter melted
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C and lightly grease a 12-hole bun tin with some melted butter or a little olive oil.
Filo pastry sheets come in different sizes but generally tend to be square. If you have quite large squares, you can cut these in four. You want your sheets to be about 16cm square. For each parcel you can pile four sheets on top of each other with some melted butter brushed between each sheet.
Place the first sheet on a clean flat surface and brush it with the melted butter. Lay the next sheet down at an angle so by the time you have the four sheets on top of each other they form a star pattern. Gently place each star into the prepared bun tin.
Spoon a little dollop of cranberry, a small bundle of ham and some cheese in the center of each star of pastry. Scrunch the filo pastry slightly. Place into the oven for about 20 to 25 minutes, until golden and the cheese is bubbling, and the meat is heated through.
Smoked salmon pancakes
Perfect for a long lazy breakfast with family
Servings10
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
200g self-raising flour, sieved
1 tsp baking powder, sieved
3 eggs, lightly beaten
200ml milk
25ml melted butter
a spring dill, finely chopped
cracked black pepper
4 generous slices of smoked salmon
2 tbsp crème fresh
the zest of 2 lemons
Method
Whisk the flour, baking powder, eggs, milk and melted butter until smooth. Add the chopped dill and some cracked black pepper as well as a sprinkling of salt.
Heat a frying pan and add either a knob of butter or olive oil. Heat until hot but not smoking.
I usually make a very small pancake to start off, as it often has to be discarded. The first pancake is generally not a success. After this spoon two generous dessert spoons of batter onto the pan and cook until golden underneath then flip it over until the other side is also golden. Store in a warm oven, covered by a plate until you are ready to serve. Continue to make pancakes with the rest of the batter.
Mix the crème fraiche with the lemon zest and add a little black pepper. Serve the pancakes warm with the salmon and a spoon of the crème fraiche.