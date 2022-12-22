Caitriona Redmond: How to make my St Stephen’s Day pie from Christmas Day leftovers 

I found a half-price ham in the supermarket on St Stephen’s Day a few years ago. Actually, it was an entire cabinet with several shelves of full-sized bone-in smoked hams. They were bigger than a small child, and heavier, although slightly less awkward to carry than a wriggly child in the supermarket.

If you ever spot that much expensive food on special offer it’s the kind of thing that will make you stop in your tracks. Then in a post-Christmas miracle, a worker glided past. They were surrounded in a glow of goodness because in their hand there was a roll of yellow stickers. I had been about to pick up a ham at half price but to pick up one of these hams at less than half price would be the stuff of legend.