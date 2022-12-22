Caitriona Redmond: How to make my St Stephen’s Day pie from Christmas Day leftovers 

I found a half-price ham in the supermarket on St Stephen’s Day a few years ago. Actually, it was an entire cabinet with several shelves of full-sized bone-in smoked hams. They were bigger than a small child, and heavier, although slightly less awkward to carry than a wriggly child in the supermarket.
Legendary St Stephen’s Day pie
Do you have one recipe that a family member adores and repeatedly requests? That’s the legendary pie that our 23-year-old begs me to make every year
Servings8
Preparation Time 25 mins
Cooking Time 40 mins
Total Time 1 hours 5 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
40g butter
80g flour
400ml warm cooking stock (I use the ham water from the day before)
1 tbsp wholegrain mustard
Ham, cooked and chopped
Turkey, cooked and chopped
200g frozen peas
200g frozen sweetcorn
2 packets defrosted filo pastry
200g butter melted (for the filo)
Method
40g of butter in a saucepan on a medium heat. Sprinkle the flour on top and cook in the melted butter. You are essentially making a type of roux sauce.
Ladle in spoons of the hot cooking stock to the saucepan and stir constantly until you get a runny sauce-like texture. Stir in 1 tablespoon of wholegrain mustard (or more if you like mustard). There is no need to season this sauce because the seasoning comes from the salty stock made when the ham was boiled the day before.
Spoon the meat and frozen vegetables into a very large baking dish. Pour the sauce on top.
The next step is messy but gives very satisfying crispy bits on the top of the pie!
Melt 200g of butter in the microwave on a large plate.
Take each sheet of filo into your hand and crumple it lightly into a ball dip the crumpled piece of pastry into the melted butter and then place on top of the ingredients in the baking dish. Continue until the baking dish is completely covered.
Cook in a fan oven heated to 180°C for 35-40 minutes. Serve with plenty of buttered mash.
Braised Brussels Sprouts with garlic and chilli
Prepare your sprouts by trimming the ends and peeling off the outer leaves until you're left with pale green, firm brussels sprouts. Then cut a small "x" or cross into the bottom of each one
Servings6
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 5 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
1 net bag of trimmed sprouts
100g butter
100ml water
4 cloves of garlic, sliced
1 chilli sliced
Method
Place all the ingredients into a shallow ovenproof dish. Pop your dish into a warm fan oven of about 125°C for at least 1 hour. Check the edges of the dish often in case you need to top up with a dribble of water to prevent them from drying out.
For extra flavour use ham water for the braising liquid.
On Christmas Day, once the oven is turned off and your bird is resting you could pop a dish of prepared sprouts into the base of the oven to braise in the residual heat. This is a great idea if you have an Aga or similar.
Serve by tipping the dish upside down so that the sprouts nestle in the paper that covered them during cooking and season generously with fresh black pepper and maybe some more chilli slices.