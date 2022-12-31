Derval O'Rourke: How to set manageable targets to make meaningful change

At this time of year, it’s great to be thinking about what you want to achieve for the year ahead. I like to set myself meaningful, manageable targets that will definitely improve my day-to-day. I recently chatted with Niamh Brady, a Productivity Coach, founder of Better Workday and author of Remote Working Essentials. I asked her for her advice on how to be realistic and contribute to genuine change. She will challenge you to think differently about managing your time, energy and attention at work. She has some great advice on returning to work after the holidays.

The festive season has come and gone, and if you are like me, you will be looking forward to starting out a whole new year afresh! It’s a great opportunity to switch things up at work.