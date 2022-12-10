Darina Allen: How to make my tasty family-friendly one-pot dishes 

Now is the time to plan for a really chilled Christmas, so let’s stock the pantry with items and fill the freezer with casseroles, pots of stews, tagines, make sure to have a couple of chunky vegetarian dishes and some vegan treats — delicious for everyone.

I’ve got lots of gorgeous bean and chickpea recipes that everyone loves. Dried legumes and pulses are packed with flavour, and nutrients and are a very inexpensive source of protein. Serve them with a salad of late autumn leaves and a bowl of natural yoghurt with lots of snipped fresh herbs, particularly mint.

For meat dishes, go along to your local butcher and discover less expensive cuts that are so brilliant for slow-cooked stews and braises. This is no sacrifice: these have twice the flavour of prime cuts, but you can’t just slap them on the pan; they need to be cooked long and slowly to break down the meat and tease them to melting tenderness and a slow cooker is ideal. Put on a batch of short ribs, a shin of beef stew, some ham hocks or maybe a few lamb shanks.

Tomato fondue and peperonata in two-portion tubs are also brilliant bases to have in a freezer. One can defrost them quickly and add a couple of cans of beans, chickpeas, even diced cooked potatoes, a few chunks of streaky bacon or chorizo. A bag of mussels and or clams or a few cubes of fresh fish make an almost instant swanky Mediterranean fish stew — it’s brilliant to have a few of these secret standbys to take the stress out of unexpected situations so you can spontaneously invite a few pals home.

Don’t forget venison, somehow it always feels festive. Stewing venison from the shoulder is for stews and casseroles and adding a pastry crust makes a delectable venison or game pie. For chicken dishes, buy a bag of thighs or drumsticks for best flavour. The bones add extra deliciousness not to mention collagen, the new buzzword in nutrition which we all need for healthy bone structure. Unless you are super careful, white breast meat dries up quickly in casseroles.

I’m always baffled as to why so many people prefer white rather than dark meat. Brown meat has always been my favourite, I will eat white meat if offered but would never choose it myself. Plus being less popular has resulted in it being less expensive — a bonus when you discover how good it is.

There are still lots of squash and pumpkins around, gorgeous and brilliant to add to stews and casseroles to bulk them up deliciously at little cost.

Black-eyed bean, pumpkin and chickpea stew recipe by:Darina Allen One of the very best vegetarian one-pot dishes. What’s not to like about black-eyed beans, chickpeas and pumpkin with lots of spices? Servings 6 Preparation Time  11 mins Cooking Time  30 mins Total Time  41 mins Course  Main Ingredients 6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 x 2.5cm (1 inch) cinnamon stick

150g (5oz) onions, chopped

4 garlic cloves, very finely chopped

225g (8oz) fresh mushrooms, sliced approx. 3mm (1/8 inch) thick

450g (1lb) pumpkin or butternut squash, peeled and cut in 2cm (3/4 inch) cubes

400g (14oz) fresh tomatoes, peeled and chopped or 1 x 400g (14oz) tin of chopped tomatoes

2 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp ground turmeric

a pinch of sugar

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

450g (1lb) cooked black-eyed beans, strained (reserving the cooking liquid)

225g (8oz) cooked chickpeas, strained (reserving the cooking liquid)

1 tsp salt

freshly ground black pepper

3 tbsp chopped coriander

For the Mint Yoghurt

300ml (10fl oz) natural yoghurt

1 tbsp chopped mint leaves Method Heat the oil in a sauté pan over a medium-high heat. When it is hot, put in the cumin seeds and the cinnamon stick. Let them sizzle for 5 - 6 seconds, then add the onions and garlic. Stir-fry for 3 - 4 minutes until the onion is just beginning to colour at the edges. Add the mushrooms and cook until the mushrooms wilt, then add the pumpkin or squash, tomatoes, ground coriander, cumin and turmeric, a pinch of sugar and the cayenne. Cook for 1 minute, stirring, then cover with a lid and cook over a gentle heat for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and tip in the drained beans and chickpeas. Add the salt and pepper, together with 2 tablespoons of coriander. Pour in 150ml (5fl oz) of bean cooking liquid and 150ml (5fl oz) of the chickpea liquid (or 300ml (10fl oz) vegetable stock if you’ve used tinned pulses). Return to the boil, and then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 - 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the beans and chickpeas are tender. To make the mint yogurt, combine the yogurt with the chopped mint in a bowl. Remove the cinnamon stick from the pan before serving and sprinkle with the remaining coriander. Spoon into serving bowls and top with a dollop of the mint yogurt. Accompany with a good green salad and rice, if you wish.

Chicken and apricot stew with gentle spices recipe by:Darina Allen Children also love this mildly spiced curry. The apricots add a fruity sweetness that lifts the stew deliciously. Serve with a big bowl of pilaf rice. Servings 6 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  40 mins Total Time  50 mins Course  Main Ingredients 175g (6oz) dried apricots

1/2 - 3/4 tsp crushed chilli flakes or Aleppo pepper

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

4 cloves

4 green cardamom pods, lightly crushed

1 tbsp garlic, crushed

1 tbsp fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated

50ml (2fl oz) sunflower oil

5cm (2 inch) of cinnamon bark

270g (scant 9oz) onions, finely chopped

1 1/2 tsp salt

1.3kg (3lbs) boneless, skinless chicken thighs, diced in 2.5cm (1 inch) pieces

10 cherry tomatoes, peeled and quartered

2 tbsp concentrated tomato purée mixed with 125ml (4 1/2fl oz) water

Garnish

3 tablespoons coarsely chopped coriander Method Soak the apricots overnight in 450ml (16fl oz) cold water, or if you are in a hurry soak them in hot water for 2 - 3 hours. To make the masala, combine the chilli flakes or Aleppo pepper, cumin, coriander, cloves, cardamom, garlic and ginger in a small bowl. Add 50ml (2fl oz) water and stir to make a spice paste. Heat the oil in a large sauté pan over a medium heat and add the cinnamon. Add the chopped onions and salt. Cover and sweat for 4 - 5 minutes until the onion is a little soft. Stir in the spice masala. Add the chicken, toss to coat and cook for 4 - 5 minutes. Add the apricots with their soaking liquid, quartered cherry tomatoes and tomato purée. Cover and simmer for about 30 minutes until the chicken is cooked through. You may need to reduce the liquid by removing the lid halfway through the cooking. Season to taste. Serve in a warm bowl, sprinkled with lots of freshly chopped coriander. We serve it with pilaf rice and a green salad.

Masala Lamb Shanks recipe by:Darina Allen This rich spicy dish is even better reheated the next day, or the day after and also freezes brilliantly. If you have any of the sauce left over, toss it with some pasta or noodles for a simple supper. Servings 8 Preparation Time  50 mins Cooking Time  2 hours 0 mins Total Time  2 hours 50 mins Course  Main Ingredients 8 lamb shanks, weighing approx. 1.2kg (2 3/4lbs) in total

1 tbsp ground turmeric

3cm (1 1/4 inch) piece of fresh ginger, grated

3 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 bay leaf

1 cinnamon stick

5 cloves

6 cardamom pods, bashed

450g (1lb) onions, sliced

1 x 400g (14oz) tin of chopped tomatoes

1–2 tsp honey

2 tsp ground cumin

3 tsp ground coriander

2 - 3 green chillies, halved

1 x 400ml (14fl oz) tin of coconut milk

8 large potatoes, peeled and halved

sea salt

lots of fresh coriander sprigs, to serve

Masala Paste

25g (1oz) desiccated coconut

1 1/2 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tbsp poppy seeds

1 tbsp fennel seeds

1 tbsp mustard seeds

1/2 tbsp freshly ground black pepper

2 - 3 red chillies, finely chopped

Mint Yoghurt

4 tbspchopped mint

300ml (10fl oz) natural yoghurt

sea salt and a little honey, to taste Method Put the lamb shanks into a 27 - 29cm (11 - 11.5 inch)/4.1 - 4.7 litre (7 - 8 pint approx.) casserole and add the turmeric, ginger, garlic and some salt. Pour in enough water to cover (approx. 2.4 litres/4 pints) and bring slowly to the boil. Reduce the heat, cover with a lid, and simmer gently for 2 hours or until the meat is tender. Meanwhile, grind the ingredients for the masala paste in a spice grinder or pestle and mortar, and set aside until needed. Once the lamb shanks are cooked, remove them carefully from the pan and keep warm. Pour all of the cooking liquid into a separate pan and set aside. Return the casserole to a low heat with the extra virgin olive oil. Add the bay leaf, cinnamon, cloves and cardamom and stir-fry for 1 - 2 minutes. Add the onions and fry for 5 - 6 minutes until they start to soften. Add the chopped tomatoes and honey and cook for 5 minutes. Sprinkle in the ground cumin and coriander, add the green chillies and cook for 3 minutes. Finally stir in the masala paste and coconut milk and bring slowly to the boil. Taste and add salt, if necessary. Return the cooked lamb shanks to the pan and pour in enough of the cooking liquid to come halfway up the shanks. Bring to the boil, cover with a lid and simmer gently for 10 minutes, turning the shanks several times during the cooking time. Add the potatoes to the pan, replace the lid and cook for 20 minutes or until the potatoes are fully cooked and the lamb is almost falling off the bone. Season to taste. To make the mint yogurt, stir the chopped mint into the yogurt and season to taste with salt and honey. Sprinkle the casserole with lots of fresh coriander and serve with the mint yogurt.

Hot Tips

Richard Corrigan’s new restaurant The Park Café in Ballsbridge

The incorrigible Richard Corrigan has just opened The Park Café in Ballsbridge, Dublin incorporating fresh produce daily direct from his Gooseberry Garden Farm at Virginia Park Lodge in Co Cavan. Best-known for his London flagships Bentley’s, off Piccadilly, and Corrigan’s Mayfair. There’s a seafood counter, scenic roof garden and gorgeous terrace — add it to your Dublin list….

For more information, see www.parkcafe.ie

The Fumbally Christmas Market

The Fumbally Indoor Christmas Market on Fumbally Lane in Dublin is on this weekend (December 10 and 11) from 10am – 6pm. With 40 traders incorporating food producers, artists, crafters and independent creatives.

For more information, see www.thefumbally.ie

Congratulations – IACP Cookbook Award goes to Irish food writers and publisher

Congratulations to much loved Gaz Smith and Rick Higgins whose cookbook And for Mains: Recipes, Stories and Pints with an Irish Butcher and a Chef (published by new Irish publisher Nine Bean Rows) who won the Chefs & Restaurants category of the prestigious IACP Cookbook Awards 2022.