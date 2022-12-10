Derval O'Rourke: How to stay healthy over Christmas, plus a recipe for cheesy potato gratin

We're two weeks away from Christmas Day, and whilst I’m really excited, I also want to take it as a time to recharge and have a healthy, happy break from the normal day-to-day routine. This week I’ll share my guide to feeling well during the festive season. Recipe wise I’ll share a delicious potato gratin.
- Try out fermented foods, such as yoghurt, kombuchas, sauerkraut and pickled vegetables.
- Exercise and move your body, this helps with your digestive system.
- Get plenty of sleep, this will support overall health and gut health.
Take a time-out. When we give a child a time-out it’s to give them time to gather their thoughts, calm down and regroup. It works for adults too! If you feel yourself getting overwhelmed, take a time-out.
Clear out. Now is a great time to gather up any charity items, get rid of those out-of-date jars in the cupboards and definitely get on top of any junk lying around. You’ll most definitely work up a sweat and be more organised for the holidays.
Potato gratin
Sprinkled with cheese, this delicious potato gratin will elevate any meal
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
1 tbsp.butter
1 onion, finely chopped
1 leek, washed and thinly sliced
350g cooked potatoes, roughly crushed
300mls vegetable stock
50g cheese, grated
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C. Melt the butter in a medium pan on medium heat and add the onion and leek. Sauté the onion and leek until soft.
Add in the potatoes. Pour in the stock and combine the ingredients. Transfer the ingredients to a small oven-proof dish.
Sprinkle with cheese and pop into the oven. Cook for approximately 20 minutes until browned on top.