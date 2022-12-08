Caitriona Redmond: A Christmas cake alternative plus my handy make-ahead stuffing

What do you do when you’ve run out of money for Christmas dinner?

You might have a preconceived notion of a full-sized turkey, large ham and all the trimmings. Who says that’s what your festive feast needs to be compiled of anyway?

Convention suggests that turkey and ham is traditional but if you fancy those flavours without the large price tag you do have some options open to you. Size down to get better value and reduce food waste. Buy a turkey crown on the bone or a single breast which should feed 3-4 people in the context of a main meal with plenty of vegetables.

Go smaller with the ham too; a collar of bacon is far thriftier than a full-sized Christmas ham. If you don’t fancy slicing or boiling a piece of gammon steak or even a decent sized rasher will do just as well.

The vegetables for the main event aren’t all that pricey and this week you will notice that staples like carrots, parsnips and brussels sprouts are on special and easily picked up for a few Euro.

There is another riskier option which may (or may not) pay off for you and that’s to hang on until the last minute on Christmas Eve in the hopes of bagging a yellow sticker bargain. Which, when it does happen, it is a joyous occasion but it can depend on many factors such as supply and demand along with how many others you have to compete with. Trust me, you must be seriously motivated to hang around a yellow sticker section on Christmas Eve!

Once you’ve got your groceries and if money is tight, the energy cost of cooking your dinner might have you worried. If you have a slow cooker this can be put to good use in the kitchen throughout the day by cooking your meat first, then adding your vegetables for the last hour of cooking to keep them at their crunchy best.

Another option is to use the microwave to cook your veggies. Yes, the microwave is a low-energy drain and can cook items like potatoes quicker than you can boil them.

However you intend to plan your Christmas menu remember, it’s not really about the food. It never really was about the food, was it? It’s about the love, care, attention, and memories that you make by cooking and sharing a meal together. The magic moments that happen and okay yes, sometimes even the drama.

Culinary perfection is overrated.

If all else fails, beans on toast are a feast if you’re in the right frame of mind and sharing it with those you love.

Shopping Advice

The cost of wheat is on the increase and this of course affects a wide range of staples that we eat every day. Bread, pasta, and biscuits have all increased in price over the past month and unfortunately that rise is here to stay. With some supermarkets having a price freeze in place until January you may not notice this difference in your wallet until the New Year but it’s good to know and prepare for the change.

Supermarket News

Tesco clubcard holders can purchase any 2 items from their finest party food range for €9. The vast majority of special offers in Tesco are for clubcard holders only remember so if you don’t have your physical card with you, a photograph of it should scan or use the app on your phone.

Daragh O’Brien’s Brown Bread was crowned the best in Ireland at The Ploughing Championships this year and has been stocked in Aldi stores nationwide this week costing €1.99 per 800g loaf it has a crumbly texture and rich flavour.

Coffee and whiskey Christmas mini cakes recipe by:Caitriona Redmond Christmas cake is generous and perfect for slicing but when you’ve picky eaters in the house it makes sense to make minicakes instead. Servings 12 Preparation Time  20 mins Cooking Time  50 mins Total Time  1 hours 10 mins Course  Baking Ingredients 165g butter (unsalted)

110g light brown demerara sugar

2 tbsp black treacle

3 free-range eggs

165g plain flour

1 shot espresso

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

400g mixed fruit, soaked overnight in 100ml whiskey and juice and rind from one orange

50 crystallised ginger, finely chopped

50ml whiskey Method Preheat your (fan) oven to 150°C and line your cupcake tray with cases. Cream the butter and sugar together then add the treacle and mix in well. Beat the eggs into the mixture one by one until the batter is smooth and not lumpy. If it is lumpy then add a small spoonful of the flour. Slowly beat in the flour, espresso, baking powder, cinnamon and ground ginger. The batter will become thick. Stir in the soaked mixed fruit and crystallised ginger. Divide the mixture equally between the cupcake cases and bake in the oven for approximately 40 minutes. After 40 minutes using a cocktail stick test the cakes by poking right into the centre, if they are baked then the cocktail stick will come away clean. If the stick does not come away clean then bake for a further 10 minutes and test again. Once cooked remove the cupcakes from the oven and sprinkle the top of each with whiskey and leave to cool covered with a clean tea towel. If you're going to freeze the cupcakes, then once completely cool then (still inside the cases) bag them or box them before putting them into the freezer to protect them from burn. To ice, beat together 150g unsalted butter, 50ml full fat milk and 400g icing sugar. Flavour as you wish although perhaps a little whiskey and espresso in the icing might add a bit of zing!

Make Ahead Christmas stuffing recipe by:Caitriona Redmond The beauty of this stuffing recipe is that it can be made well in advance. No more faffing around the day before Christmas. Servings 8 Preparation Time  5 mins Cooking Time  15 mins Total Time  20 mins Course  Side Ingredients 2 onions, peeled and diced

100g butter

300g fresh breadcrumbs

1 pack of fresh parsley, finely chopped

A couple of sprigs of fresh thyme, picked from the stem

Salt and pepper Method Put the butter and the diced onions into a large saucepan. Cook on low until the onions become translucent (see-through) and soft. Once the onions are cooked, pour the breadcrumbs into the saucepan and stir so that they soak up the butter and onion mixture. Add the chopped parsley and thyme, then turn off the heat. Stir well so that everything is mixed together. Decant into a large freezer-proof container and freeze for up to 1 month in advance of cooking the stuffing. Allow to defrost in the fridge for 24 hours in advance of cooking.