Caitriona Redmond: A Christmas cake alternative plus my handy make-ahead stuffing

The cost of wheat is on the increase and this of course affects a wide range of staples that we eat every day. Bread, pasta, and biscuits have all increased in price over the past month and unfortunately that rise is here to stay. With some supermarkets having a price freeze in place until January you may not notice this difference in your wallet until the New Year but it’s good to know and prepare for the change.
Tesco clubcard holders can purchase any 2 items from their finest party food range for €9. The vast majority of special offers in Tesco are for clubcard holders only remember so if you don’t have your physical card with you, a photograph of it should scan or use the app on your phone.
Daragh O’Brien’s Brown Bread was crowned the best in Ireland at The Ploughing Championships this year and has been stocked in Aldi stores nationwide this week costing €1.99 per 800g loaf it has a crumbly texture and rich flavour.
Coffee and whiskey Christmas mini cakes
Christmas cake is generous and perfect for slicing but when you’ve picky eaters in the house it makes sense to make minicakes instead.
Servings12
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 50 mins
Total Time 1 hours 10 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
165g butter (unsalted)
110g light brown demerara sugar
2 tbsp black treacle
3 free-range eggs
165g plain flour
1 shot espresso
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp ground ginger
400g mixed fruit, soaked overnight in 100ml whiskey and juice and rind from one orange
50 crystallised ginger, finely chopped
50ml whiskey
Method
Preheat your (fan) oven to 150°C and line your cupcake tray with cases.
Cream the butter and sugar together then add the treacle and mix in well.
Beat the eggs into the mixture one by one until the batter is smooth and not lumpy. If it is lumpy then add a small spoonful of the flour.
Slowly beat in the flour, espresso, baking powder, cinnamon and ground ginger. The batter will become thick.
Stir in the soaked mixed fruit and crystallised ginger.
Divide the mixture equally between the cupcake cases and bake in the oven for approximately 40 minutes.
After 40 minutes using a cocktail stick test the cakes by poking right into the centre, if they are baked then the cocktail stick will come away clean. If the stick does not come away clean then bake for a further 10 minutes and test again.
Once cooked remove the cupcakes from the oven and sprinkle the top of each with whiskey and leave to cool covered with a clean tea towel.
If you're going to freeze the cupcakes, then once completely cool then (still inside the cases) bag them or box them before putting them into the freezer to protect them from burn.
To ice, beat together 150g unsalted butter, 50ml full fat milk and 400g icing sugar. Flavour as you wish although perhaps a little whiskey and espresso in the icing might add a bit of zing!
Make Ahead Christmas stuffing
The beauty of this stuffing recipe is that it can be made well in advance. No more faffing around the day before Christmas.
Servings8
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
2 onions, peeled and diced
100g butter
300g fresh breadcrumbs
1 pack of fresh parsley, finely chopped
A couple of sprigs of fresh thyme, picked from the stem
Salt and pepper
Method
Put the butter and the diced onions into a large saucepan. Cook on low until the onions become translucent (see-through) and soft.
Once the onions are cooked, pour the breadcrumbs into the saucepan and stir so that they soak up the butter and onion mixture. Add the chopped parsley and thyme, then turn off the heat. Stir well so that everything is mixed together.
Decant into a large freezer-proof container and freeze for up to 1 month in advance of cooking the stuffing. Allow to defrost in the fridge for 24 hours in advance of cooking.