Michelle Darmody: How to get started on festive baking and the recipe for my mother's Christmas cake

It is a good time to start getting your Christmas baking in order, if you have not done so already. I generally make my cake and mince around now and leave them mature over the coming weeks.
My Mother’s salt-baked Christmas cake
This recipe calls for the cake to be placed onto a bed of salt while it is baking. This acts as an insulator which helps to create an even, gentle bake.
Servings12
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 4 hours 0 mins
Total Time 4 hours 20 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
220g mixed peel
280g golden raisins
270g golden sultanas
350g currants
250mls dark rum
220g muscovado sugar
220g soft butter
5 medium eggs, lightly beaten
1 tsp ground cinnamon
2 tsp mixed cake spice
1 tsp nutmeg
1 tsp ground ginger
275g plain flour, sieved
180g Amarena cherries washed, strained from the syrup and chopped
Zest 3 oranges
120g mixed pecan nuts, finely chopped
2 medium-sized cooking apples, cored, peeled and grated
½ glass of sherry
Method
Put all fruit except cherries and grated apple into a bowl, add the rum, and leave to soak overnight.
Beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Gently beat in the eggs. Add a little of the flour if the mixture begins to curdle.
Mix the flour with spices and stir this into the mixture.
Fold in the soaked fruit, cherries, zest, nuts and grated apple. Stir in the sherry.
Line an 8-inch square tin with parchment. Cut a strip of brown (rather than printed) carboard that will fit around the four sides of the tin. Tie the rectangle of cardboard securely around the box with a piece of twine. Sit it on a tray of table salt and bake for 3 hours at 100 degrees and then for a further 1 hour at 140 degrees.
Allow it to cool in the tin. Once it is cool wrap the cake first in parchment then in tinfoil and store in a cool dark place until you want to ice it. I usually sprinkle it with alcohol every ten days or so until icing day.
Mincemeat
You will get just over 2 kg of mince from this recipe.
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 32 mins
Total Time 37 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
200g mixed peel
300g golden sultanas
200g currants
350g raisins
4 tsp mixed spice
2 tsp ground cloves
1 tsp ground ginger
1 tsp of ground cinnamon
2 tsp freshly grated nutmeg
500g of almonds finely chopped
200mls of dark rum
2 large apples, peeled, cored and roughly grated
Zest of 2 oranges, plus the juice of 4
Zest and juice of 2 lemons
330g of dark muscovado sugar
200g of vegetable suet
Method
Combine all the ingredients except the muscovado sugar and suet in a large saucepan. Place over a low heat and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 30 minutes or until the fruit has plumped up and most, but not all, of the liquid has evaporated.
Set aside to cool completely, then stir in the sugar and suet.
Sterilise your jars. Divide the mincemeat between the hot jars and set aside to cool. Store in a cool place until you are ready to make your mince pies. If you have any leftover mince it will last for up to 6 months.