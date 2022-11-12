Michelle Darmody: Treacle and oats make for sticky, comforting winter fare

Treacle is a dark, sticky, old-fashioned ingredient that is not used in baking as much as it once was. It gives a very unique flavour with rich, earthy and caramel undertones. Its main function is to add sweetness, but it also adds moisture in baking.

The almost black, viscous liquid is left behind at the late stages of refining sugar. I have fond memories of eating treacle toffee with my grandmother. She bought it in a local shop, chunks were cut of a big thick slab. It was very tasty but not so easy on the teeth.