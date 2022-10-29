Michelle Darmody: Halloween treats to make with the kids

Sticky Jack-o'-lantern Tarts
Baking a few scary treats for the post-trick-or-treating get-together is a tradition in our house.
Servings12
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
225g flour
140g cold butter, cut into cubes
55g caster sugar
1 egg, lightly beaten and an extra egg yolk
4 tbsp of apricot or raspberry jam
Method
Rub the cold butter into the flour until it looks like rough breadcrumbs, try not to over mix.
Stir the sugar into the egg, stir it until it begins to dissolve. Add this to the flour mixture with a fork. Bring everything together with your hands then wrap it in parchment and place the pastry in the fridge for at least an hour, or overnight if you wish.
Preheat your oven to 180°C and grease and flour a 12-hole bun tin.
Roll the pastry to about 3mm in thickness and cut out 12 discs which will neatly fit into your bun tin. Place these back into the fridge while you cut out another 12 circles and shape them to look like scary carved pumpkins.
Sit the 12 full disks into the tin. Spoon the jam into pastry and then place the pumpkins on top, pinching the edges slightly to stick them to the base.
Brush the egg yolk over the pumpkin faces. Bake for about 15 minutes until golden. Once cool enough to handle place on a wire rack to cool completely.
Spooky almond fingers
The perfect Halloween treat.
Servings20
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
125g cold butter, cubed
45g golden caster sugar
20g ground almonds
160g plain flour, sieved
1 tbsp strawberry or raspberry jam
20 whole or halved almonds
Method
Line a large flat baking tray with parchment.
Beat the butter and sugar until pale. Add in the almond and flour until combined. Wrap up the dough and place into the fridge to firm up.
Cut the dough into twenty pieces and shape each one into a knobbly finger. You can add detail to the knuckle with the point of a knife and the press an almond into the dough for a nail. Dip a few of the fingers in the red jam. Place the biscuits back into the fridge to firm up.
Preheat your oven to 180°C and then place the tray into the oven and bake for about 15 minutes. Once cool enough to handle and firmed up slightly place onto a wire rack to cool completely.