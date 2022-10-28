Caitriona Redmond: How to make the perfect pre-trick-or-treating meal 

Slow Cooker Bean Chilli
By cooking up a slow cooker meal I will have a pot of hot dinner on the go for when the kids eat.
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 3 hours 31 mins
Total Time 3 hours 41 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 large onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp ground coriander
salt and pepper
3 medium carrots, peeled and chopped
500ml passata
1 tin kidney beans
1 tin chickpeas
300g broccoli, finely chopped
1 yellow pepper, sliced
Method
Place the onion, garlic, spices, seasoning, carrots, and passata into a slow cooker. Stir well.
Add in the beans and chickpeas and stir so that they are coated in the sauce.
Place the lid on the slow cooker and cook at high for 3 hours.
After 3 hours, add the finely chopped broccoli and sliced pepper then stir well. Cook for a further 30 minutes on high. This stops the softer vegetables from getting too soggy.
Serve with cooked rice or crusty bread. If you have any leftovers they will keep in the fridge for up to 3 days, or in the freezer for over a month.
Ghost Cake Pops
Use up leftover barm brack in this simple recipe and once prepared, use lollipop sticks for extra spooky hovering ghosts.
Servings10
Preparation Time 30 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
50g dark chocolate
25g butter
10ml golden syrup
100g fruit loaf or barmbrack
200g white fondant icing
30g icing sugar
1 drop black food colouring
1 tsp water
Method
Break the chocolate into small pieces and put into the ovenproof dish. Use the microwave to melt the chocolate. I normally zap for 20 seconds at a time and stir after every turn.
Once melted, stir in the butter and golden syrup. Crumble in the fruit loaf and stir well until every piece is coated in chocolate.
Cover your baking tray in cling film. Using the small spoon and clean hands, shape the mixture while it is still warm into little balls then place onto the covered baking tray. Once you have used up all the mixture, cover the baking tray with more cling film and chill for at least an hour.
To cover the balls, get a piece of fondant (shop bought is perfect) about an equal size to the truffle ball you want to cover. Place between 2 large pieces of cling film and roll until you get a large shape enough to cover the ball.
Remove and cover the ball of cake mixture with the rolls fondant. For the eyes, mix together the icing sugar, black food colouring and water. Using the tip of a cocktail stick, dip into the black sugar mixture and dab twice on each ghost.
Kept in a cool, dry place, these cake bites will keep for up to a week. If you prefer you can freeze the cake bites for up to a month before covering in icing and serving them. Handy for preparing in advance of parties!
Many supermarkets are now taking Christmas preorders for large items like turkeys and hams. It’s not just supermarkets though, you’ll find your local butcher and often gift shops are taking orders as well.
It might sound excessive getting an order in this early but fixing the price now and having a goal to work towards every week is easier to manage than a large bill in December. Paying off the cost of Christmas in increments can help manage your grocery prices over the weeks ahead. You also have the peace of mind that your important bits are on order and won’t be out of stock by the time you go to collect in Christmas week.
Dunnes Stores has a special offer on artisan cheese with 3 different kinds of cheese for just €10. If you have the self-restraint not to eat them all in the space of a week, firstly I’m impressed but secondly, most cheeses will keep well in the freezer for a month or more providing they are well insulated.
The battle of the Christmas box of sweets has commenced with discounts in all the main supermarkets, but you may need a loyalty card to redeem these. Tesco has the best price for Heroes, Celebrations, Roses, and Quality Street, at €3.99 for a 600g box providing you have your Clubcard to hand but all the supermarkets are close in price for these items. These boxes are all made of plastic and you may prefer a tin (the perfect receptacle for a sewing kit) but to buy a 900g tin of Heroes would set you back €12 with your Clubcard in Tesco.