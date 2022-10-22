Darina Allen: The Ballymaloe dessert trolley takes New York

Walnut Meringue Gâteau with Pears
This meringue gâteau is a very useful way to serve fresh fruit as an elegant dessert. This recipe is taken from Ballymaloe Desserts by JR Ryall published by Phaidon.
Servings6
Preparation Time 40 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 40 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
2 large egg whites
110g (4oz) caster sugar
50g (2oz) chopped walnuts
To assemble and decorate:
2 ripe dessert pears
225ml (8fl oz) whipped cream
5 walnut halves
Method
Preheat the oven to 130°C/265°F/Gas Mark 1.
Cover a baking sheet with baking paper and, with a pencil, draw out two 19cm (7 1/2 inch) diameter circles on the paper. Flip the paper over so the pencil is on the underside.
To make the meringue: Check that the bowl of your electric stand mixer is dry, spotlessly clean and free from grease. Place the egg whites and sugar into the bowl and whisk until the mixture forms stiff peaks, about 10 minutes.
Fold in the chopped walnuts and, using the drawn-on circles as a guide, evenly spread onto the baking sheet in two circles.
Bake for about 1 hour, until crisp and set. When the meringue is cooked it will lift easily away from the baking paper. Allow to cool completely.
To assemble and decorate: Put one of the meringue circles on a serving plate. Peel the pears, remove the core and slice into 1cm (1/2 inch) wide pieces. Spread or pipe most of the whipped cream over the meringue and arrange the slices of pear on top of the cream.
Put the second circle of meringue on top and lightly press down. Decorate the top with rosettes of the remaining cream and the walnut halves.
Ballymaloe Ginger Ice Cream with Honeycomb
Inspired by a ginger and honeycomb ice cream from the Four Horsemen in Brooklyn.
Servings12
Preparation Time 1 hours 30 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 2 hours 0 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
4 organic egg yolks
90g (scant 3 1/2oz) sugar
200ml (7fl oz) water
25g (1oz) grated ginger
1.2 litres (2 pints) softly whipped cream (measured after it is whipped, for accuracy)
6 pieces of stem ginger, chopped finely
2 tablespoons syrup from the jar
For the Honeycomb:
85g (3 1/4oz) good quality local honey
180g (6 1/4oz) liquid glucose
400g (14oz) castor sugar
100ml (3 1/2fl oz) water
15g (3/4oz) bicarbonate of soda
1 deep rectangular tin – 20 x 30cm (8 x 12 inch)
parchment paper or silpat mat
Method
Put the egg yolks into a bowl and whisk until light and fluffy (keep the whites for meringues). Combine the sugar with the water in a small heavy-based saucepan.
Stir over heat until the sugar is completely dissolved, then remove the spoon and boil the syrup until it reaches the ‘thread’ stage, about 106–113°C: it will look thick and syrupy, and when a metal spoon is dipped in the last drops of syrup will form thin threads.
Add the grated ginger and stir. Pour this boiling syrup in a steady stream onto the egg yolks, whisking all the time by hand. (If you are whisking the mousse in a food mixer, remove the bowl and whisk the boiling syrup in by hand; otherwise it will solidify on the sides of the bowl.)
Continue to whisk the mixture until it becomes a thick, creamy white mousse. Fold the softly whipped cream into the mousse, pour into a bowl, cover and freeze.
After one hour, fold in the finely chopped ginger and the syrup. Return to the freezer, chill until firm.
Meanwhile, make the honeycomb (see recipe).
When absolutely cold and hard, grate a chunk on the coarsest part of the grater. Scoop out a ball of ice cream. Serve in an iced silver coupe. Sprinkle generously with grated honeycomb and serve.
For the Honeycomb: First loosen the honey and glucose syrup by dipping their containers in warm water, then weigh out into your saucepan. Then add the sugar and water and heat gently, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Gradually raise the temperature of the pan’s contents to 150°C (300°F).
Carefully sprinkle the bicarbonate of soda into the pan. The contents will fizz up like lava from the underworld, but don’t be alarmed, this is what puts the tiny air bubbles into the honeycomb.
Stir the mixture to make sure all the powder is incorporated, then pour it out onto your silicone sheet (or baking tray). Leave to set for at least 30 minutes, then break the brittle mass into small pieces.
Use as required but put the remainder into a sealed glass jar or it will pick up moisture from the air and become sticky.
Check out Carol’s Stock Market range of traditional handmade, multi-award-winning natural stock and bone broths which are both nutrient dense and full of flavour. Their beef bones are 100% certified Irish Angus beef and they only use Irish free-range pork, chicken and turkey plus organic vegetables and fresh herbs. Their products made it into the McKenna’s Guide ‘Best in Ireland’ again in 2022.