Darina Allen: The Ballymaloe dessert trolley takes New York

I just spent a few days in New York to check out the post-pandemic food scene. It feels like the Big Apple is almost back to ‘normal’ whatever that means with lines outside restaurants and extra covered seating on the sidewalks.

I’d come to New York to attend the launch of JR Ryall’s Ballymaloe Desserts cookbook published by Phaidon at King on King Street, a wonderfully convivial event with delicious food cooked by Ballymaloe Cookery School alumni Jess Shadbolt and her team of beautiful cooks. JR magicked up a range of Ballymaloe desserts to recreate the much-celebrated Sweet Trolley — Pear and Walnut Meringue, Panna Cotta with Espresso Jelly, Almond Tartlets with Autumn Raspberries and Mint, Poached Plums, Ballymaloe Vanilla-Bean Ice Cream with Chocolate Sauce and of course Carrageen Moss Pudding with soft brown sugar and softly whipped cream. I almost forgot the pistachio langues du chat the recipes are well tried and tested so people can reproduce their favourites at home and the books disappeared like hotcakes.

JR went on to Chicago and Toronto, but I stayed in New York to explore the food trends. Some of my favourite restaurants have closed, and others like Daily Provisions, Union Square Café and Il Buco Alimentari seem to have lost their mojo — New York establishments have the same staffing challenges as Ireland, UK and Europe have but new places continue to open.

Many are out in Brooklyn, I had a fantastically good meal in the Four Horsemen on Grand Street and add Hart’s to your New York list too; it was fun to find Phoebe Fry, another Ballymaloe Cookery School alumni in the kitchen there. Buvette in the West Village is as good as ever, I go there for breakfast every time I go to New York and was not disappointed. A superb short menu, delicious freshly squeezed juices and perhaps the best tart tatin I ever tasted. All of Jody Williams and Rita Sodi restaurants are worth seeking out (I Sodi and Via Carota) but I wanted to try their newest venture, The Commerce Inn, a Shaker-inspired early American tavern with farmhouse cooking. I loved the food. Veal tongue with cabbage, dripping toast with mince, a dark sticky ginger cake and rice pudding. The decor is simple, elegant and soothing, unlike most New York restaurants where the throbbing music makes it virtually impossible to have a conversation.

A highlight was a journey upstate along the Hudson River through the dazzling autumn colours to Stissing House owned by Clare de Boer of King in New York. This place is a real gem — an utterly beautiful old ruin built in 1782 that has had many incarnations. The décor is simple Shaker style, white painted walls, fine dark furniture, no nonsense, just plain, restful old luxury. We had what can only be described as a perfect lunch, a plate of home-cured ham, smoked in the wood-burning oven, slivers of cheese and house-made pickles with really good sourdough bread and homemade butter followed by the best onion tart I’ve ever eaten and a coconut cake to die for with a full inch of whipped cream and toasted coconut on top.

Pastry Chef Suzanne Nelson worked with Alice Waters at Chez Panisse for many years and how fortunate are the folks of Pine Plains to have that gem in their area? Seek out La Cabra on 2nd Avenue for superb coffee, bread and viennoiserie. Bar Pisellino is another name for your list. I didn’t manage to get to Dame in Greenwich Village, but it is particularly known for its fried hake and chips while Lords, Ed Szymanski’s newest venture, is more meat-centric and includes pigs’ trotters and hocks, a pig’s head terrine with piccalilli, black pudding with clams and braised tripe with cipollini.

Offal, heretofore abhorred by most Americans, is very much in evidence on cool, restaurant menus as is skate or ray, a new experience for many New Yorkers. There’s also a nostalgic thing going on, several menus, including Cervo’s, featured trifle.

Everything scones and everything bagels are also ‘a thing’ as is the jelly revival. I tasted a particularly delicious blackcurrant and red wine version at Stissing House.

Cocktails are becoming ever more exciting, lots of Mescal and natural wines are on all good lists and there’s a dramatic increase in the choice of non-alcoholic drinks and cocktails. Butter boards, cream cheese and cured meat boards are everywhere.

The rye bread at La Cabra was so good I actually brought a loaf home in my suitcase along with miche and rye from She Wolf Bakery in the Union Square Farmers’ Market, it weighs a ton but is so good. Okra is also having a moment and pumpkin is in absolutely everything — well, it is Fall after all.

Walnut Meringue Gâteau with Pears recipe by:Darina Allen This meringue gâteau is a very useful way to serve fresh fruit as an elegant dessert. This recipe is taken from Ballymaloe Desserts by JR Ryall published by Phaidon. Servings 6 Preparation Time  40 mins Cooking Time  60 mins Total Time  1 hours 40 mins Course  Dessert Ingredients 2 large egg whites

110g (4oz) caster sugar

50g (2oz) chopped walnuts

To assemble and decorate:

2 ripe dessert pears

225ml (8fl oz) whipped cream

5 walnut halves Method Preheat the oven to 130°C/265°F/Gas Mark 1. Cover a baking sheet with baking paper and, with a pencil, draw out two 19cm (7 1/2 inch) diameter circles on the paper. Flip the paper over so the pencil is on the underside. To make the meringue: Check that the bowl of your electric stand mixer is dry, spotlessly clean and free from grease. Place the egg whites and sugar into the bowl and whisk until the mixture forms stiff peaks, about 10 minutes. Fold in the chopped walnuts and, using the drawn-on circles as a guide, evenly spread onto the baking sheet in two circles. Bake for about 1 hour, until crisp and set. When the meringue is cooked it will lift easily away from the baking paper. Allow to cool completely. To assemble and decorate: Put one of the meringue circles on a serving plate. Peel the pears, remove the core and slice into 1cm (1/2 inch) wide pieces. Spread or pipe most of the whipped cream over the meringue and arrange the slices of pear on top of the cream. Put the second circle of meringue on top and lightly press down. Decorate the top with rosettes of the remaining cream and the walnut halves.

Ballymaloe Ginger Ice Cream with Honeycomb recipe by:Darina Allen Inspired by a ginger and honeycomb ice cream from the Four Horsemen in Brooklyn. Servings 12 Preparation Time  1 hours 30 mins Cooking Time  30 mins Total Time  2 hours 0 mins Course  Dessert Ingredients 4 organic egg yolks

90g (scant 3 1/2oz) sugar

200ml (7fl oz) water

25g (1oz) grated ginger

1.2 litres (2 pints) softly whipped cream (measured after it is whipped, for accuracy)

6 pieces of stem ginger, chopped finely

2 tablespoons syrup from the jar

For the Honeycomb:

85g (3 1/4oz) good quality local honey

180g (6 1/4oz) liquid glucose

400g (14oz) castor sugar

100ml (3 1/2fl oz) water

15g (3/4oz) bicarbonate of soda

1 deep rectangular tin – 20 x 30cm (8 x 12 inch)

parchment paper or silpat mat Method Put the egg yolks into a bowl and whisk until light and fluffy (keep the whites for meringues). Combine the sugar with the water in a small heavy-based saucepan. Stir over heat until the sugar is completely dissolved, then remove the spoon and boil the syrup until it reaches the ‘thread’ stage, about 106–113°C: it will look thick and syrupy, and when a metal spoon is dipped in the last drops of syrup will form thin threads. Add the grated ginger and stir. Pour this boiling syrup in a steady stream onto the egg yolks, whisking all the time by hand. (If you are whisking the mousse in a food mixer, remove the bowl and whisk the boiling syrup in by hand; otherwise it will solidify on the sides of the bowl.) Continue to whisk the mixture until it becomes a thick, creamy white mousse. Fold the softly whipped cream into the mousse, pour into a bowl, cover and freeze. After one hour, fold in the finely chopped ginger and the syrup. Return to the freezer, chill until firm. Meanwhile, make the honeycomb (see recipe). When absolutely cold and hard, grate a chunk on the coarsest part of the grater. Scoop out a ball of ice cream. Serve in an iced silver coupe. Sprinkle generously with grated honeycomb and serve. For the Honeycomb: First loosen the honey and glucose syrup by dipping their containers in warm water, then weigh out into your saucepan. Then add the sugar and water and heat gently, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Gradually raise the temperature of the pan’s contents to 150°C (300°F). Carefully sprinkle the bicarbonate of soda into the pan. The contents will fizz up like lava from the underworld, but don’t be alarmed, this is what puts the tiny air bubbles into the honeycomb. Stir the mixture to make sure all the powder is incorporated, then pour it out onto your silicone sheet (or baking tray). Leave to set for at least 30 minutes, then break the brittle mass into small pieces. Use as required but put the remainder into a sealed glass jar or it will pick up moisture from the air and become sticky.

Hot Tips

Carol's Stock Market

Check out Carol’s Stock Market range of traditional handmade, multi-award-winning natural stock and bone broths which are both nutrient dense and full of flavour. Their beef bones are 100% certified Irish Angus beef and they only use Irish free-range pork, chicken and turkey plus organic vegetables and fresh herbs. Their products made it into the McKenna’s Guide ‘Best in Ireland’ again in 2022.

For more information , see www.carolsstockmarket.com