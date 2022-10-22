Derval O'Rourke: Top tricks to ease back on treats this Halloween

Halloween is coming around fast. It’s a challenging time, trying to allow our children to enjoy the fun of the night without eating so much junk, they feel sick!

It’s a popular holiday and a definite favourite in our house. So here are some tips and ‘tricks’ to enjoy Halloween this year with your children, minus the tummy aches!

I also have a fun recipe for you that’s tasty and healthy and you can get the kids involved too.

Fill them up

Make sure they have a good dinner before taking them out to trick or treat. They won’t have as big an appetite for junk food if they’re already full.

Fun and games

Shift the focus from the treats to other aspects of the holiday such as the fun games to be played. A great game is to cook spaghetti, mix it with jelly and put it in a bowl.

Pop a few small toys in and each child is blindfolded and they put their hands into the mix and take turns describing what they have found.

Movie Night

Pick out an age-appropriate Halloween-themed movie. Homemade popcorn can be a lovely healthy snack and you can add a small pinch of salt to flavour.

Out of sight out of mind

Keeping treats out of reach and sight are great ways to ensure they are not eating too many treats over the holidays.

This can be a daily battle but over school breaks, it can really become a challenge to make sure your children are getting a balanced healthy diet. Something I do every week is to plan what I am going to cook before I go food shopping. I try to shop by myself to avoid items ‘appearing’ in the trolley, and I make sure I’ve eaten too. You would be amazed how much more impulse purchases you make when you’re hungry!

There are have some fantastic tips, advice and recipes on www.safefood.net so make sure you check them out too. You can even sign up for emails on regular healthy eating and recipe updates.

One tip that I loved was making healthy snack options easily available, such as fruit out on display, making yoghurt or crackers easy to access which can all help make it a lot easier for your children to choose wisely. Another great tip from Safefood is not having treats in the home.

If you’re going to let the children have a treat on a particular day, go on that day and purchase the treat, that way you are avoiding the multi-packs of Taytos or chocolate bars, sitting there at home.

It’s all about moderation and if you’re dreading holidays because of the excess consumption of sweets and treats, having a plan is really going to help you navigate this.

Derval O'Rourke: It’s all about moderation

Wellness Tip: Plan the Halloween school days off in advance. Decide what you think is appropriate for them to have and stick to that. Plan your meals for that weekend and agree that breakfast, lunch and dinner must be eaten before treat time. Make it fun and decide what games and movies you want to do. Keeping them busy and having fun will keep their focus off the junk food. Enjoy the holiday with your family!

Exercise Tip: Lunges. You’re going to need to exercise those legs for all the running to the door for Halloween anyway! Legs shoulder width apart, take a step forward with your right leg and go down as low as you can. Hold for a count of three then step back up. Repeat with your left leg. Do 10 reps of each leg and repeat three times.

Recipe: Quick Chocolate Chip Cookies



Quick Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe by:Derval O'Rourke A fun recipe that’s tasty and healthy - and you can get the kids involved too! Servings 4 Preparation Time  15 mins Cooking Time  15 mins Total Time  30 mins Course  Baking Ingredients 2 bananas, peeled and mashed

50g dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids), chopped

40g porridge oats

25g desiccated coconut Method Preheat the oven to 160°C/325°F/gas 3. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Place all of the ingredients in a large bowl and use your hands to mix everything together. The bananas will bind the mixture so make sure to give them a good squeeze with your fingers. When the cookie dough has formed, roll it into balls and place them a few centimetres apart on the prepared baking sheet. Use your hands to flatten the cookies slightly. Bake for 15 minutes. Allow the cookies to cool slightly on the tray before removing to a wire rack.