Derval O'Rourke: Is it really a case of mind over matter?

Our mind can be an incredible support or at times a hindrance when it comes to making healthy changes.

I met nutrition and lifestyle coach Cathy Dunleavy a couple of years ago. Her approach to food is really practical and the aim is to make changes that you can easily stick to for the longer term.

This week I’ll share strategies that will help you make changes. We are well and truly into autumn, I have a “souper” recipe for you to try.

When we want to make changes to our lifestyle, we often start out with great intentions of making big changes and seeing quick and lasting results.

However, the biggest hurdle to this can be our minds! We are programmed to automatically resist new habits and fight to revert back to old habits that have been familiar. So, if we decide we are going to start waking at 6am every morning to get a workout in, we might manage it for a few mornings, but eventually, our brain will start trying to go back to the old rhythm of waking at 8am.

This is because the change was too big and drastic for it to last any length of time.

Here’s some ways to reduce your resistance to change:

How and Why:

When we look at our food intake, we always go to the “what”, what are we eating every day? Instead, I want you to focus on how you eat every day and why. Are you eating in a rush every day?

Do you take time to savour your meals? Why do you snack more over the weekend, is it boredom, are you happy or sad? Understanding your how and why will help you make some small adjustments that will last and make a difference. If you find you are stressed or rushed before eating, try taking some deep, slow breaths.

This will help you to get what nourishment you need from your food and avoid indigestion and discomfort.

Dramatic Changes:

Before you start turning your whole rhythm upside down, ask yourself are you already overloaded? Do you have a lot going on?

Maybe it’s not the right time to commit to doing a marathon in 4 months’ time? Instead of planning a big dramatic change that will lose momentum, implement one small change a week.

Instead of saying “I’m going to walk every evening for two hours”, say “I’m going to walk every evening. I don’t know how long, but I’ll commit to getting outside for a walk.” This is more achievable and realistic.

Avoid Multiple Changes:

I see this all the time. Instead of focusing on one change, it’s cutting out all treats, training at 6am, adopting healthy eating and in a very short space of time you are frustrated, tired and as soon as one of the changes stops, it all falls apart. Remember, your mind is going to be working against you on this all the way.

The best way to get your mind to play ball is to slowly and gradually introduce the changes, allow each change time to become the new habit then introduce the next change.

Set Yourself Up For Success:

There are lots of little things you can do to help you implement your new habits. For example, if you want to start bringing a lunch with you to work every day, make it up the night before.

Put a little post-it note on the fridge to remind you to bring it.

Stick a note on the back of your front door to remind you again! We have to be mindful that new habits won’t come naturally to us.

If you are used to getting up in the morning and running out the door, no matter how delicious that lunch is, you are more likely to forget it!

Wellness Tip: Evaluate what is most important to you in your life — what are your core values. Then list out what goals you want to achieve. Seeing the connection between your core values and goals can be a very powerful motivator.

Exercise Tip: Commit to getting out this week. Don’t put a specific time on it when you can go or how long for, just that you get outside every evening. It’s about creating the habit first, then you can improve on the distance!