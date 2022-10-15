Derval O'Rourke: Is it really a case of mind over matter?

Evaluate what is most important to you in your life — what are your core values. Then list out what goals you want to achieve. Seeing the connection between your core values and goals can be a very powerful motivator.
Commit to getting out this week. Don’t put a specific time on it when you can go or how long for, just that you get outside every evening. It’s about creating the habit first, then you can improve on the distance!
Chicken and Vegetable Broth
Perfect for the autumn-winter season.
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 35 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1/2 onion, finely diced
1 carrot, finely diced
1 potato, finely diced
750ml chicken stock, fresh if possible or otherwise a stock cube is perfect.
2 breasts of chicken, roughly chopped
75g pearl barley, soaked for 1 hr and rinsed
1 dessertspoon cornflour
100ml Full-fat milk
small bunch fresh flat leaf parsley, finely chopped
Method
Place the carrot, onion and potato in a large pot along with the stock and bring to the boil
Reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes.
Add the chicken and pearl barley then return to the boil.
Reducing the heat once more and simmering for a further 20 minutes.
In a small bowl whisk together the cornflour and milk
Bring the broth back to the boil. Stir in the above mixture quickly to avoid lumps, a little at a time works best.
Once the soup has thickened slightly, remove from the heat and stir in the parsley.
Ladle into warmed serving bowls or allow to cool and store in an airtight container in the fridge.