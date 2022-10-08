Michelle Darmody: How to make the perfect apple strudel

This year has seen a good crop of apples around the country. It means that they are reasonably priced in shops and if you are lucky enough to have your own tree you will more than likely have bowls filling up in your kitchen as the fruit ripen. Figuring out what to do with them all can be a challenge.
Crumble and apple tart are two great fallbacks and do not get me wrong, there is nothing wrong with a good crumble, in fact there is everything right with a good crumble, but it is nice to have a few more ideas and recipes to hand.
How to make the perfect apple strudel
Brushing the butter between layers is the key to a crispy and flaky pastry in your strudel
Servings6
Preparation Time 35 mins
Cooking Time 40 mins
Total Time 1 hours 15 mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine German
Ingredients
the zest of an orange
the zest of a lemon
1 tsp vanilla
100g light muscovado sugar
75g golden raisins
100g butter, melted
6 large sheets filo pastry
40g white breadcrumbs, toasted
Method
Preheat your oven to 190°C and line a large flat baking tray with parchment.
Toss the apples in the zest, vanilla and sugar. Stir in the raisins and 20g of the melted butter then set aside.
Lay one of the filo sheets out flat on a clean tea towel. Brush it with some melted butter and lay the next sheet on top. Repeat until all six sheets are piled up.
Stir the toasted breadcrumbs into the apple mixture and scoop it onto one side of the pastry along the longer length. Use the towel to help you and roll up the pastry so that the filling is completely enclosed.
Lay it gently onto the prepared tray using the towel to help you nudge it on, keep the seam underneath. Tuck the pastry in at each end to make a neat parcel.
Brush it with more butter and then bake for about 40 minutes until golden and the apple is soft.