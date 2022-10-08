Derval O'Rourke: Make it less about the numbers and more about fitness

October is well and truly underway and it’s the perfect time to get in gear. When thinking about your goals have you considered shifting the focus from weight loss to fitness? I’m going to tell you why this might help you. I also have a great recipe that’s perfect for this time of year!
- 1. Pick four exercises that you know you can do. For example, jumping jacks, squats, push-ups and sit-ups.
- 2. Set a timer for 10 minutes.
- 3. Do 10 reps of each exercise and repeat as many times as you can in those 10 minutes.
- 4. Note how many you did.
- 5. After five weeks of regular exercise, walking, running or working out, repeat the fitness test.
Take some time to reflect what you want to achieve and ask yourself if the steps you’re taking are getting you closer or further away. Sometimes by adjusting things ever so slightly can achieve what you want.
Whatever exercise you usually do, try to increase your repetition or reduce your time this week. If you love to walk, time yourself and note your distance. Then work to reduce the time or increase the distance. Go!
Chicken Casserole
A comfy and cosy dish, perfect for cold nights
Servings4
Preparation Time 1 hours 5 mins
Cooking Time 2 hours 0 mins
Total Time 3 hours 5 mins
Course Main
Cuisine European
Ingredients
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1 tbsp ground coriander
1 tbsp ground cumin
1 tsp paprika
4 skinless chicken breast fillets
2 tbsp olive oil
1 onion, finely chopped
100g chorizo, sliced into 2cm rounds
400g tin of chopped tomatoes
100g dried apricots, chopped
50g split red lentils
1 cinnamon stick
200ml water
a handful of flaked almonds
a handful of mint leaves, chopped
brown rice, to serve
Method
Mix the garlic, coriander, cumin and paprika in a large bowl. Add the chicken and use your hands to massage the marinade into the meat.
Cover and leave to marinate in the fridge for 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.
Heat the olive oil in a large casserole over a medium heat. Add the onion and chorizo and cook for about 10 minutes.
Add the tomatoes, apricots, lentils, cinnamon stick, chicken and water and stir well.
Cover the casserole and place it in the oven for 1½ hours.
Meanwhile, spread the almonds on a baking tin and bake for 5–10 minutes or until toasted, turning halfway through.
Ladle the cooked casserole into warmed serving bowls and sprinkle over the almonds and mint.
Serve with brown rice.