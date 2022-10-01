Derval O'Rourke: Five ways to ditch the drag of darker days and longer nights

We are well and truly in autumn, the leaves are falling, the evenings are drawing darker, and the mornings are a hectic blur! Seasonal depression can really affect a person’s mood and motivation. So, I’ve put together some tips to help combat the long evenings. This week’s recipe is a little farewell to summer and should help remind you of the long lazy days spent in the garden!

For me, the key to autumn and winter is to keep busy. I plan lots of activities that I can look forward to.

Here are five tips to get you into a great routine for the winter months:

1. A splash of colour

Wherever you can manage it, have colour. From your screensaver on your laptop and phone, to your favourite photos. Have reminders everywhere of your favourite places and things to do. Have colour on your plate for meal times, wear bright colours and have as much light coming into your home for as long as possible.

2. Riddle me this

Keeping the brain active and challenged is a great way to ward off seasonal depression. So, if you like to colour, get some colouring books, if you like crosswords or sudoku, there are lots of apps you can download and play for hours!

3. A good book

There is nothing nicer than getting into a really good book. I definitely read more in the winter than the summer.

Make sure you check out charity shops and second-hand book shops for some great bargains on your favourite authors. I recently purchased a Kindle and I’ve read way more since I’ve had it.

4. Spring clean in winter

You’re in for the evening, full of energy and nowhere to go. Pick a room in the house and give it a really good clear-out. You’ll burn off the energy and have a lovely result to admire.

5. Fresh air, fun and friends

Laughter is so good for the soul. It releases endorphins in the body and elevates our mood. Watch some of your favourite funny movies/comedians and chuckle away. If you can, try to get out to a comedy gig with friends, it’ll give you something to look forward too and it’s great to support an industry that really took a hit during the pandemic. The most important thing is to talk. Whether it’s phoning a friend, talking to a family member, or even having a chat with the local shopkeeper. We need to connect with people around us.

Make sure you get outside every day even if it is only for a few minutes. Fresh air and a short walk will do wonders for your mood.