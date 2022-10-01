Derval O'Rourke: Five ways to ditch the drag of darker days and longer nights

We are well and truly in autumn, the leaves are falling, the evenings are drawing darker, and the mornings are a hectic blur! Seasonal depression can really affect a person’s mood and motivation. So, I’ve put together some tips to help combat the long evenings. This week’s recipe is a little farewell to summer and should help remind you of the long lazy days spent in the garden!
Tomato & Basil Quiche
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 sheet of shop-bought shortcrust pastry
4 eggs
75ml milk
2 cooked chicken breasts, roughly chopped
Handful of cherry tomatoes, quartered
Large bunch of fresh basil, roughly chopped
50g white mature Cheddar cheese, grated
Method
Line an oven-proof dish with parchment paper. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Carefully put the short-crust pastry into the dish, making sure to push the pastry in around the edges.
Layer the chicken breast, tomato and basil over the pastry in the dish. In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk. Pour the egg mixture over the contents of the dish.
Top with the grated cheese and bake in the oven for 15 minutes, until cooked through and slightly golden on top.
Remove from the oven, allow to cool and cut into even portions