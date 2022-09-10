Derval O'Rourke: How to mind your brain health and reduce risk of dementia

Have you ever considered the health of your brain?
I first met Leonie Grant (pharmacist from Grant’s Pharmacy) in a women in business networking group, we hit it off immediately. Recently we chatted about brain health and Leonie shared some thoughts on this for my column. There is also a show-stopping fish recipe that will feed your tummy and your brain!
- Loss of Function (walking, talking)
- Memory Loss
- Confusion
- Appetite
- Changes in personality
- Hearing problems
- If you have diabetes, it is important to make sure it is being managed correctly. Make sure you are checking in with your doctor regularly.
- If you are suffering from depression, please reach out to your pharmacist or G.P who can start you on a plan to manage your mental health.
- Consuming too much alcohol affects your cardiovascular system (how your blood is distributed around your body) – If you have high blood pressure or cholesterol you really need to keep this to a minimum.
- We all know the risks of smoking. In the case of dementia, it restricts the flow of blood in the body. Smokers are at a higher risk of dementia because of this.
Lentil & Cod Dahl
A handy dahl for any household - and a good way to use spare ingredients!
Servings4
Preparation Time 45 mins
Cooking Time 45 mins
Total Time 1 hours 30 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Indian
Ingredients
1 tbsp coconut oil
1 onion, finely sliced
2 garlic cloves, crushed
½ red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped
a thumb-sized piece of ginger, peeled and grated
1 tsp ground coriander
½ tsp dried cumin
½ tsp medium curry powder
125g puy (dark green) lentils
1 tbsp tomato purée
400ml water
salt and pepper
2 x 180g cod fillets, skinned and pin boned
2 tbsp Greek or natural yoghurt, to garnish
chopped fresh coriander, to garnish
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.
Heat the coconut oil in a large pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and cook for about 10 minutes, until softened.
Add the garlic, chilli, ginger and spices and cook for 1 minute, stirring all the time. Stir in the lentils, tomato purée and water and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat, cover and simmer for 35 minutes.
Meanwhile, season the cod fillets, wrap them in foil and place them on an ovenproof dish. Bake for about 25 minutes.
When the dahl is cooked, check the seasoning and ladle it into warmed serving bowls. Place the cooked cod on top and garnish with the Greek yoghurt and coriander.