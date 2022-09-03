Derval O'Rourke: My favourite places in Cork to spend time with family and friends

A key pillar of our health is social wellbeing. This refers to maintaining healthy relationships with others and interacting positively with people.

I feel much better when I’m connected to others in a meaningful way. We are social creatures and we need each other. One way of feeling connected is sharing experiences with others or simply spending time with others.

I get lots of recommendations from people about places to go and things to do, these recommendations generally come from a lovely time that person had with others.

I’ve taken the opportunity to put together a wishlist of some of the recommendations I’ve been given recently. This week I’m sharing some recommendations and for my recipe I’m sharing a delicious pre or post-workout snack that is super easy to make.

Let’s start with food. One of my favourite things to do is eat food and have great chats with family and friends. The food scene in Cork is fantastic. Here are some recent recommendations:

Places to Eat:

Haveli Indian, in Douglas

Bunnyconnellan, in Myrtleville

The Elm tree, Glounthaune

Bramley Lodge, Carrigtwohill

Catch of the Day, Kinsale

Goldie, City centre

Good Day Deli, Nano Nagle Place

I love being able to get out and try new activities with my kids and my friends. I received a fantastic list of activity recommendations that is perfect for a family day out.

Fun Activities with Kids:

Leahy’s Open Farm, Midleton: Perfect for smallies.

Perfect for smallies. Fota Wildlife Park, Fota Island: We have an annual pass which is good value.

We have an annual pass which is good value. Cabin Fever (escape room), Fota Adventure Centre: Solve puzzles and codes.

Solve puzzles and codes. Ballyhass Outdoor Centre: Perfect for water sports and height activities. I tried this out while filming Ireland's Fittest Family two years ago.

Perfect for water sports and height activities. I tried this out while filming two years ago. Spike Island Tour: This is an amazing spot, enjoy a short boat trip over.

This is an amazing spot, enjoy a short boat trip over. Cork Parks: Fitzgerald park, The Lough and Glenview Gardens & Fairy Trail.

Fitzgerald park, The Lough and Glenview Gardens & Fairy Trail. Mizen Head: Huge variety of activities from surfing, kayaking, whale watching.

Cork has so many brilliant places to stay. Some of the recommendations I received included lovely hotels and some alternative stays for those who want to try something different.

Places to Stay:

Maryborough Hotel. The grounds are lovely, and the staff are always really nice.

The grounds are lovely, and the staff are always really nice. Mountain Forge Escape’ Glamping: minutes from Clonalkilty.

minutes from Clonalkilty. Hayfield Manor: A real treat and if you can, make sure to pop into their spa.

A real treat and if you can, make sure to pop into their spa. Inch Hideaway: Eco Camping.

Eco Camping. Montenotte Hotel: The location is brilliant, really easy to stroll into the city centre. If you never leave the hotel, you’ll also be happy as the interiors are gorgeous. They have a cool little cinema there too.

The location is brilliant, really easy to stroll into the city centre. If you never leave the hotel, you’ll also be happy as the interiors are gorgeous. They have a cool little cinema there too. Urban Tranquillatree: Stay in a treehouse.



When considering wellbeing it’s important to take the time to consider your relationships and where you feel valued.

Wellness Tip: Social connection is an innate part of the human experience. Try to find ways that really help you to nurture those relationships.

Exercise Tip: Arms for the Win! Get two water bottles and stand with your legs shoulder width apart, knees bent a little. Start with your hands down by your side. Raise them up slowly out to the sides up to your shoulders. Do this 10 times. Then raise your arms out in front of you up to shoulder height. Repeat the whole exercise three times.