Michelle Darmody: Lunch fillers for kids and adults too 

It is that time again when the lunch box dash begins. It is difficult to come up with lunch box fillers every day.
Sometimes baking a batch of something early in the week can help, so too can making something that can go in the freezer and taken out early in the morning.
I still remember the excitement of finding a slice of my Mum’s banana bread tucked in with my sandwiches.
Fruit and seed muffins
Healthy and filling, these fruit and seed muffins are the perfect lunchbox addition
Servings12
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
75g of melted butter
2 eggs, lightly beaten
125mls buttermilk
1 large ripe banana, mashed
120g stewed apple
250g self-raising flour
½ tsp bread soda, sieved
70g golden caster sugar
25g pumpkin seeds
25g sesame seeds
25g sunflower seeds
Method
Preheat your oven to 190°C. Place 12 paper cases in a 12-hole bun tin.
Beat the butter, eggs, buttermilk, banana and apple together in a bowl.
Mix the flour, bread soda and caster sugar together and make a well in the centre. Beat in the wet mixture with a wooden spoon until combined.
Stir in the seeds.
Scoop the mixture between the prepared bun cases. Bake for 25 minutes until risen and golden.
Lunch box quesadillas
Forget the sandwiches, and pack some tasty quesadillas for the kids this school year
Servings1
Preparation Time 8 mins
Cooking Time 4 mins
Total Time 12 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Mexican
Ingredients
2 corn or flour tortillas
100g Cheddar cheese, grated
1 half of a roasted red pepper, finely chopped – I used jarred Spanish peppers
20g sweetcorn kernels
a small handful parsley, finely chopped – optional
Method
Heat a pan dry without any oil.
Place one of your tortillas onto your work surface and sprinkle it with half of the cheese. Place the other ingredients on top and then add the rest of the cheese. Top this with the remaining tortilla and press down lightly.
Gently slide the tortilla sandwich onto your hot pan. I use a wide fish slice to do this. Allow it to cook in the dry pan for about two minutes on each side or until the cheese has melted. You can press it down slightly with the fish slice as it is cooking to make it more compact.
Remove from the pan and once cool cut into eight wedges, then pop into a lunch box.